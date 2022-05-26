District 3 Baseball: Late-inning runs push Delone Catholic past Camp Hill for Class 2A title

The similarities between Camp Hill and Delone Catholic were many on Thursday, enough to make it clear to both teams that one or two plays might be all that would separate them.

After a nip-and-tuck game in which both squads had opportunities, a late-inning push from the Squires finally tilted the balance of those plays in Delone’s favor.

The No. 2 Squires scored a tying run in the sixth and then plated two runs in the seventh to claim a 5-3 victory over the No. 1 Lions in the District 3 Class 2A baseball championship at Messiah University. The title was Delone’s first since 2013, and it denied Camp Hill back-to-back crowns.

The Squires cobbled together the three late runs — two of the runners who scored reached via hit-by-pitch, the other via error — on a day when putting balls in play and runners on base led to plenty of action and high-pressure moments on both sides of the diamond.

“We’ve been playing like that all year,” Delone coach Tim Smith said. “That’s baseball. We practice for that. We were keeping each other’s spirits up the whole time. Both teams were. (Camp Hill) is a good team, and they’re grinding, too. What a great game.”

Both squads will advance to the PIAA Championships, with Camp Hill set for a play-in game against the District 9 runner-up on June 1.

“I told the guys out there, I’m feeling a lot of things right now, but the thing I’m feeling the most is thankful that I still get to see my baseball family tomorrow, and thankful that it’s not over,” Camp Hill coach Matt Spiegel said.

Trailing 3-2, Delone had scratched a run across in the sixth when Myles Shearer was hit by a pitch, advanced to third on Aidan Wittmer’s single, and then scored when Wittmer stole second and drew a throw that went into the outfield. The sequence would roughly preview the next inning’s action.

The seventh opened with Camp Hill reliever Drew Branstetter getting two quick outs, after which Ryan Moore was hit by a pitch and stole second. Brady Dettinburn’s grounder then drew a throwing error that produced extra bases thanks in part to the spacious foul ground on the college field, and Moore dashed home. Dettinburn then scored on Shearer’s infield single.

“It really just came down to them taking advantage of the free baserunners that they got,” Camp Hill coach Matt Spiegel said. “They kept the pressure on, and they took advantage, and to a certain degree we let them take advantage.”

Fitting for the day, Camp Hill made it interesting in the bottom of the seventh against Delone reliever Jake Sherdel. The Lions loaded the bases with two outs thanks to a pair of walks and Ben Tyler’s single, but Sherdel induced a foul pop to clinch the final out and the championship.

Both starters, Delone’s Tyler Hillson and Camp Hill’s Christian Doi, went five innings before pitch counts dictated their removal. Both had showcased some gutsy work with runners on base throughout the day, ensuring that runs were at a premium despite the numerous baserunners.

The teams had each plated a pair of runs in the second inning, with the Lions getting an RBI double from Grant Cutler and a run-scoring single from Doi. Camp Hill broke the tie in the fifth with a run produced by Tyler’s RBI groundout, but it would be the only run they scored after having the bases loaded with no outs against Hillson. The lefty got a double-play ball to escape the inning.

“I was just trying to roll some ground balls to minimize (the damage),” Hillson said. “I knew my defense was working hard behind me, so all I was trying to do was pitch to contact and minimize. That’s what we did. I couldn’t be happier with defense. They played great for me.”

Multi-hit days went to Wittmer (4-for-5) and Nic Pierce (2-for-4) for the Squires, and Doi (2-for-3 with a double) and Tyler (2-for-4) for the Lions.

