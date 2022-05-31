District 3 Baseball: Lancaster Catholic blanks Trinity in 3A title game

FREDERICKSBURG — After never reaching a District 3 championship baseball game in school history until last year, the Shamrocks hope their second straight appearance starts a long trend.

They also hope someday they can be on the winning side at the end of the game and hoist the trophy. Tuesday night at Earl Wenger Field, they suffered a 4-0 loss to top-seeded Lancaster Catholic in the Class 3A final.

“That gold means a lot across the board,” Lancaster Catholic head coach Steve Remley said. “It carries momentum into states.”

Lancaster Catholic (19-2) starting pitcher Noah Zimmerman dominated for 62/3 innings until he reached his pitch count limit. The southpaw shut out the Shamrocks, allowing singles in the first three innings but nothing after that, as he struck out 12 batters.

“We were riding a six-game winning streak coming in here,” Trinity head coach Chris Cap said. “Overall, I’m really proud of the guys. We persevered through the season. You have to tip your hat to Lancaster Catholic. Nonetheless, we’ve come a long way as a program, and I’m very proud of that accomplishment.”

Trinity (14-9) countered with right-hander Ethan Pfeffer on the mound. The senior workhorse danced around danger in each frame until the Crusaders broke through in the third inning with a two-out rally.

Lancaster Catholic put two runners on after an infield single and a dying quail that Trinity right fielder Isaac Souders couldn’t come up with on a diving play. Reese VanScoten followed with a line-drive triple into the gap that scored both baserunners. Zimmerman helped himself with a flare to right field that plated the inning’s third run.

The Crusaders added an insurance run in the fourth when Penn State commit Brandon Wingenroth singled home Nick Trott from second base. But by then, it was more than enough of a lead for Zimmerman. The junior hurler with the ill-fitting cap worked the inside and outside corners to his advantage up and down the Trinity lineup.

In the sixth inning, the Shamrocks had their best opportunity when two infield errors and a wild pitch put two runners in scoring position. But Zimmerman struck out JT Cap looking on a backdoor curveball and induced an inning-ending shallow fly ball to kill the opportunity.

“This is definitely up there,” Zimmerman said. “I have a theory that I pitch better in, but I’m really happy with my performance today. It worked out well for us.”

Pfeffer went four innings yielding six hits and three walks while striking out five. Ryan Ness worked two shutout innings in relief, holding the lead at four with his cross-action sidearm delivery.

Pfeffer, Ness and Josh McCombs were the only Shamrocks to record a hit. Wingenroth led the Crusaders’ attack going 3 for 4 in the victory.

No. 3 Trinity takes on the District 12 champion in the first round of the PIAA Championships on June 6. Last year, the Shamrocks knocked off Neumann-Goretti 5-4 in a similar matchup.

“We’re hoping we can ride the tide of that experience as we see some of these teams around the state,” Cap said. “We’ll use this as a learning moment going into the state tournament. We’re excited about the next opportunity.”

In other action

Class 6A

Warwick 9, Cumberland Valley 8 (8 inn.): In another extra-inning contest, No. 3 Cumberland Valley fell to No. 2 Warwick 9-8 Tuesday in the District 3 Class 6A semifinals. A first-inning grand slam and a two-run home run in the seventh inning lifted the Warriors to the victory. The win was officially clinched on a Matt Seibert RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Eagles received two RBIs each from Paddy Hernjak and Brady Hawkins in the defeat. Jason Madrak started on the mound for CV but was pulled after 1/3 of an inning. Brady Grimes spun the next 5 2/3 while Nate Miller went the final 1 1/3 innings.

CV’s hopes for a PIAA tournament berth remain alive in Thursday’s third-place game on the road against top-ranked Governor Mifflin, a 7-6 loser to Manheim Township Tuesday.

Class 4A

East Pennsboro 8, Susquehanna Township 6: East Pennsboro has stamped its ticket to its fourth district championship in the last five years after an 8-6 win over No. 3 Susquehanna Township in Tuesday’s Class 4A semifinals.

Similar to their quarterfinal win against Middletown, the second-seeded Panthers charged to six runs across the first two innings and built a 6-2 lead. The Indians countered with a pair of runs in the top of third to cut the deficit to two but were unable to post any more tallies until the seventh inning.

East Pennsboro was led by Nick Kirkessner and Hunter Case at the dish as the senior tandem struck for two RBIs a piece. Aaron Angelo worked five innings on the mound and recorded the win. Across the five frames, Angelo allowed six hits on four runs and struck out five batters.

East Pennsboro will face Littlestown, a 4-0 winner over Fleetwood Tuesday, in Thursday’s title game at Red Lion High School at noon.

