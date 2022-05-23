District 3 Baseball: Jason Long hits go-ahead home run for L-S in 3-2 Class 5A win at Mechanicsburg

Reese Young was facing his last batter, Lampeter-Strasburg's Jason Long, with one out in the top of the seventh inning because of his rising pitch count. The Mechanicsburg southpaw reared back and threw strike three on the outside corner.

At least that's what Young, catcher Max Cavada, the entire Mechanicsburg bench, and the Wildcats' fans who lined Rickenbach-Shirley Field all thought. But the home plate umpire had a different opinion, calling the pitch a ball and giving life to Long in the batter's box.

On the next pitch, Young's last in the game, Long connected on another fastball, driving it high and far enough to clear the right-field fence. The home run put the Pioneers up 3-2, a score that would hold up over the bottom half of the inning, eliminating Mechanicsburg in the first round of the District 3 Class 5A playoffs on Monday evening.

The Wildcats had a golden chance early as they loaded the bases with only one out in the first inning. But Long, pitching for Lampeter-Strasburg (13-8), worked out of the jam as he struck out Shawn Karpitis and Cavada looking.

"You've got to get a run in there," Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. "At the end of the day, we didn't do a good job putting the ball in play and getting runs in. We need to be better."

Young was fantastic on the mound for Mechanicsburg (16-4). The sophomore had traffic in every inning but managed to work out of numerous jams except when his defense betrayed him to the tune of four errors, giving the Pioneers their first two runs. Young went 6.1 innings, scattering six hits and striking out 11.

"This is a pretty young group," McAllister said. "I thought the step we took from last year to this was big. The hope is they do the same things over this winter to get themselves back here. "

Long and reliever Gehrig Harsh kept the potent Wildcats' offense at bay for most of the game. After Karpitis drove in both of Mechanicsburg's runs with a triple in the third inning, the Wildcats failed to advance a baserunner past first base in the last four frames.

Long went five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six for Lampeter-Strasburg. He reached base in each of his four plate appearances at the plate, going 2 for 4 and reaching twice on a pair of errors.

"Our entire team just competes," Lampeter-Strasburg head coach Jeffrey Swarr said. "We've never been perfect all year. Jason fights out there on the mound. He strands bases loaded in the first inning. I've known Jason since he was seven years old. I love the kid. He just competes his butt off."

Will Bailey drove in the first Lampeter-Strasburg run with a safety squeeze bunt to give the Pioneers an early lead in the second inning. The junior second baseman went on to notch base hits the following two times up.

Jeff Lougee, Zach Lochary, Eli Pratt and Jordan Steffan each had singles for the Wildcats.

Lampeter-Strasburg advances to the quarterfinal on Thursday afternoon to face Susquehannock, a 1-0 winner over Northern.

"I'm just as proud of them today as I was last Tuesday when we won the Mid-Penn Championships," McAllister said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0