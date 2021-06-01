District 3 Baseball: Garet Blankenbiller pitches Oley Valley to Class 3A title over Trinity

Leading off the bottom of the second inning, Kuntzelman allowed bases on balls to the first two batters. The hurler then misplayed a sacrifice bunt when he thought about the lead runner and wheeled too late for the out at first. A Luke McDonald sacrifice fly scored the first Lynx run and top-seeded Oley tacked on two more when Paul Petersen and Andrew McMullen scored on subsequent wild pitches.

“Landon is a fierce competitor,” Cap said. “He has really grown in our program in a short period of time. We feel he is going to give us a lot of quality innings. All we asked of him today was to keep the game close, and he really accomplished that objective for us. Unfortunately, we couldn’t reward him on the offensive side. He spilled his guts for us out there on the mound today. I couldn’t ask for more.”

No. 2 Trinity cut into the 3-0 lead in its next at-bat as Ethan Pfeffer came around to score after a leadoff walk in the inning. But that’s the only time the Shamrocks would cross the plate.

Oley, making its fifth straight championship game appearance, added a run in both the fifth and sixth on wild pitches to push the advantage to 5-1.

Standing Out