District 3 Baseball: Evan Holewinski stands solid on the mound to earn win for Bethel Park over Northern in Class 5A first round

RED LION — On almost any given day, 10 strikeouts through six innings of work gets the job done.

That was Penn State University commit Tommy Molsky for the Northern baseball team in Monday’s PIAA Class 5A first round matchup against the Black Hawks of Bethel Park.

But when Black Hawk ace Evan Holewinski hurls a complete game while allowing only one run on four hits, those 10 wring-ups don’t quite fit the bill as Bethel Park bested the Polar Bears 5-1 at Red Lion High School.

“I had most of my control beginning on, got a little hot and sweaty later on in the game, lost a little bit of control, but it felt like I had all my stuff and I got them on a lot of sliders and trying to keep up with my fastball,” Molsky said of his performance on the mound.

The Black Hawks got to Molsky early, jumping out to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first with Cody Geddes’ RBI single. They added another tally to the scoreboard in the fourth on a sac fly from Zack Sackett before Sackett scratched across another pair of runs in the sixth on a two-bagger. Bethel Park concluded its scoring in the seventh with Eric Chalus plating Jason Nuttridge on an RBI single.