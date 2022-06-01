District 3 Baseball: East Pennsboro eyes 4A title; Cumberland Valley, Red Land fight for PIAA bid in Thursday's slate

East Pennsboro baseball is within arm’s reach of the District 3 Class 4A trophy.

The Panthers, after edging Susquehanna Township in Tuesday’s semifinals, draw Littlestown in Thursday’s championship tilt scheduled for noon at Red Lion High School.

East Pennsboro isn’t the only local team still left fighting, as Cumberland Valley and Red Land jockey for PIAA tournament berths Thursday in the Class 6A and Class 5A consolations, respectively.

Here’s a look into each Sentinel-area team's matchup:

Class 4A championship

No. 5 Littlestown (14-6) vs. No. 2 East Pennsboro (16-4)

Site and time: Red Lion High School, (200 Horace Mann Ave., Red Lion 17356), noon Thursday.

How they got here: Runs have come in bulk for the Panthers so far this postseason, as East Pennsboro struck early in both its 6-0 quarterfinal win over Middletown and 8-6 semifinal victory over Susquehanna Township. The Thunderbolts topped No. 4 Hamburg 6-4 in the quarterfinals and blanked No. 9 Fleetwood 4-0 in the semifinals to advance to the final.

Notes: East Pennsboro makes its fourth championship appearance in the last five years Thursday. In that stretch, the Panthers roared to district gold in 2017 and 2019 with wins over Kennard-Dale and Hamburg. In 2018, East Penn fell to Berks Catholic in an 11-7 offensive showdown.

Littlestown returns to the district final for the first time since 2013 Thursday and its fifth appearance overall. It split its previous four decisions with title-clinching victories in 1998 and 2000 and defeats in 1999 and 2013.

Both teams have already clinched state-tournament berths by reaching the district championship.

Class 6A Consolation

No. 3 Cumberland Valley (15-6) at No. 1 Governor Mifflin (20-2)

Site and time: Governor Mifflin High School, (101 S. Waverly St., Shillington 19607), 4:30 p.m. Thursday

How they got here: No. 2-ranked Warwick handed CV a 9-8 loss in eight innings Tuesday off Matt Seibert’s walk-off double into right field. Prior to Tuesday’s defeat, the Eagles produced a 5-4 walk-off win of their own in the quarterfinals against Red Lion thanks to Jason Madrak’s RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning. Governor Mifflin was upset by No. 3 Manheim Township in Tuesday’s semifinals 7-6. The Mustangs mercy-ruled No. 6 Hempfield 12-2 in six innings in the quarterfinals.

Notes: A berth to the state tournament hangs in the balance Thursday. A win for the Eagles would be their first trip to states since 2018. If the Mustangs come out on the winning end, it would be their second consecutive year in states and fifth all-time.

Class 5A consolation

No. 7 Red Land (14-9) at No. 5 Exeter Township (16-6)

Site and time: Thursday, Exeter Township High School, (201 E. 37th St., Reading, 19606), 4:30 p.m. Thursday

How they got here: The Patriots stamped their pass to the fifth-place game Thursday by defeating No. 14 Lampeter-Strasburg 4-3 Tuesday in the consolation semifinals. Red Land’s journey to the consolation bracket consisted of a 7-6 opening-round win against No. 10 South Western and a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to second-seeded Manheim Central. Both the victory and defeat came in walk-off fashion.

The Eagles posted a 3-2 first-round win against No. 12 Twin Valley before dropping a 14-7 decision to No. 4 Ephrata in the quarterfinals. In Tuesday’s consolations semifinal, Exeter downed No. 16 Gettysburg 9-3.

Notes: Similar to their Mid-Penn Commonwealth counterparts, the Patriots vie for a PIAA berth Thursday. With a win, Red Land would enter the state tournament for the fifth straight year. The Pats advanced to the state championship in the last two seasons, taking the crown in 2019 while grabbing runner-up honors last spring. The Eagles would make their first state appearance since 2013 with a win Thursday and just their third as a program.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

