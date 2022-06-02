District 3 Baseball: East Pennsboro captures 3rd title in 9-4 win over Littlestown

RED LION — Tied with Littlestown through 3½ innings Thursday at Red Lion’s Horn Field in the District 3 Class 4A baseball championship, East Pennsboro senior Justin Bentzel stepped to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded.

Bentzel had struck out in his first two plate appearances.

“After my first at-bat,” Bentzel said, “I knew I had to take it that way. So I saw the outside pitch, stepped through it and just got a gap, and it worked out.”

“That way” was to right-center field. The ball dropped between the two Thunderbolt outfielders, dribbled out toward the 390 foot sign at the wall and emptied the bases for a three-run triple. The triple not only broke the ice between the championship clubs, but it set the pace for No. 2 East Pennsboro across the next two innings. The Panthers built on their lead from there to secure a 9-4 win over No. 5 Littlestown and hoist the district trophy for the third time in the last five years.

Prior to Bentzel’s bases-clearing knock, the Panthers allowed Littlestown to claw back on two unearned runs against starting pitcher Nick Kirkessner. The first run came on an errant throw to third base on a bunt single. The other posted on a balk charged to Kirkessner.

“The only thing we were talking about was we gave them two of the runs, just kind of handed them right over,” East Pennsboro head coach Tyler Comp said of his message to the team. “So, we knew if we took care of business and didn't give them anything the rest of the way, that we would take care of business, that we were going to get some of those hits.

“And Justin's done that for us all year. So, for him to come up in a bases-loaded situation, as soon as it was off the bat, I thought he could score. But I was good with the three runs there.”

The hits, along with Bentzel’s dagger, continued to flood the box score. In the bottom of the fifth, Will Bragnier added to the cause with an RBI single into left that plated Chase Deibler. The offensive raid extended later in the inning with Kirkessner scratching across another pair of tallies on a single.

The Panthers also chased home three runs across the first three frames. It helped them settle into rhythm early.

“I think not even just stacking runs in a certain inning,” Kirkessner said, “but I think consistently maybe getting two-three runs each throughout the first three innings, it's been really helpful to us and helps us get an upper hand and helps our pitching be more confident. And overall, we just play smoother once we get that theme in the beginning.”

The theme fueled Kirkessner’s confidence Thursday as he worked 5⅔ innings, permitted two earned runs on six hits and struck out eight. The Enola ace did find himself in danger occasionally but bore down and escaped the threat.

After the Panthers took a 1-0 edge through one off Isaac Gibert’s RBI single, Littlestown charged back with a tally in the top of the second on Brandon Clabaugh’s RBI three-bagger with no outs. Kirkessner stranded Clabaugh at third, though, by fanning the next two batters and inducing a line out.

East Pennsboro reclaimed the lead in the bottom half with Andrew Swenson tagging a two-run single into left. Littlestown scored its final run in the top of the sixth on Brandon Morgret’s single to center.

“He’s a kid last year,” Comp said of Kirkessner, “we had two seniors with (Michael) Morales and (Brady) Swenson, so he thought he kind of got a little chipped with his time last year. So, it was really good to give him the opportunity to be the man, and he relished it and took care of it.”

Littlestown bled through three pitchers Thursday with southpaw Michael Henrie drawing the start. Henrie was spelled by Alex Forsythe after 3⅓ innings, who went the next 1⅓. Colby Hahn twirled the final four outs.

Across the trio of arms, East Pennsboro pumped out 10 hits. The Panthers’ patience was also on full display with eight walks.

“When we get those early runs,” Bentzel said, “it really helps us just mold together, and we just really stick together.”

The Panthers and Thunderbolts’ season marches on Monday in the PIAA state tournament. East Pennsboro hosts the District 11 runner-up while Littlestown visits the District 1 champion.

The Panthers didn’t necessarily expect to find themselves perched atop the district 4A bracket this spring, but as the season unwound, East Penn gradually gelled more and more as a group. Their April 20 victory against Camp Hill — that sparked 12 wins over their next 14 — is when the Panthers felt they turned the corner.

“We’ve actually faced a lot of adversity over the past couple of weeks just within our team, so things work out in a weird way,” Comp said with a smile. “I think it just really kind of made us stronger over the past couple of weeks.”

“We have the kids on the field,” Betzel said, “and we have the kids in the dugout. But it just doesn't feel that way. We're really just one big team that just moves together. We have fun at practices together, we go to early morning breakfast, we're just really a big family here. And we love to have fun, and that's what we just did.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

