District 3 Baseball: Drew Hildebrand thrives in win over Marple Newtown in Class 5A first round

On the mound, the Patriots used the tandem of Ryan Gordon and Christian Lubic to stifle the potent Marple Newtown lineup. Gordon fired a respectable 4 2/3 innings, scattering a trio of hits on two unearned runs, fanning one and plunking two Tigers. Lubic worked the remaining 2 1/3 innings, permitting one earned run to go along with two knocks and two knee-buckles.

Standing out

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hildebrand’s clutch fifth-frame single wasn’t his only run-scoring knock on the evening as he scratched across the first Red Land run of the game on a second inning RBI single. He finished the nightcap with a 2-for-2 line, which included a catcher’s interference.

“It's just see ball, hit ball for me,” Hildebrand said. “It sounds simple and it is. I try not to think. … Ever. I think some of us try to do too much, but our team's not like that. We just pass it on to the next guy.”

Phillips finished 2-for-4 with his two-bagger and single, and Brady Ebbert sported an RBI single with a walk in three plate appearances. Skylar Hertzler drove in the other Patriot run on a fourth-inning sac fly. Kaden Peifer also went 2-for-3 at the dish.