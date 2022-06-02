District 3 Baseball: Cumberland Valley scores late, holds off Governor Mifflin for third place in 6A

SHILLINGTON — Cumberland Valley weathered multiple challenges, including a 90-minute rain delay, and escaped with a 7-4 win over Governor Mifflin in Thursday’s District 3 Class 6A third-place game at Governor Mifflin’s Rulon Griffith Field.

The Eagles picked up the third and final District 3 berth in the upcoming PIAA Class 6A tournament. They will face Mount Lebanon Monday at a site and time to be determined.

Tied at four in the sixth, Jason Madrak walked and was sacrificed to second by Ryan Rubin and driven home on a double from Kyle McKeon.

In the seventh, the Eagles had a huge chance to blow the game open. Kaden Schoenly doubled to lead off the inning. Alex Sauve walked, and Logan Sauve was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Madrak ripped a single to center and drove in one, but the center fielder threw out Alex Sauve at the plate. Logan Sauve scored on a wild pitch to give the Eagles a 7-4 lead.

Earlier, CV reliever Nate Miller got out of the fifth-inning jam with a strikeout and escaped the sixth inning with the bases loaded by way of two strikeouts. He then struck out two in a one-two-three seventh inning to earn the save.

“I am weird in that I would rather face those weird situations with runners on base,” Miller said. “We had plenty of opportunities to score more runs, but our defense played well, and we got key hits in situations. Schoenly is only a freshman but that was a varsity hit in the seventh. I am so proud of this team and the way they battle.”

Cumberland Valley loaded the bases in the third with one out. Two strikeouts later, the Eagles had only scored one run on a Madrak single. McKeon singled to plate Logan Sauve for a second run.

In the fourth, Logan Sauve doubled to score Alex Sauve, and Logan scored on an error, but the Eagles left two runners in scoring position for the third time in four innings.

Back-to-back singles sandwiched a wild pitch and the Mustangs picked up a run in the fourth to cut the Eagle lead to 4-1.

Governor Mifflin tied the game in the fifth as the Eagle defense made two crucial mistakes. Two singles and a popped-up bunt that landed between fielders allowed one to score. An infield error on a throw allowed two more Mustangs to score to tie the game.

The two teams got through the first inning scoreless before the skies opened, prompting a rain delay.

Junior Aidan Barrow-Somers got the first two batters out and walked the third hitter but induced the third out on a ground ball to keep the game scoreless through one inning. Barrow-Somers threw four innings before giving way to Miller.

“This is a special group of kids who love baseball and somehow make it interesting,” CV coach Levi Mumma said. “Nate Miller has done a great job for us all season in relief, and some of our kids are starting to swing the bat now. We get another game for some other kids to give us a chance.”

