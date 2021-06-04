District 3 Baseball: Cole Wagner plays hero in walk off as Red Land wins first Class 5A title in 31 years over Northern

“It was a fastball. He was throwing a lot of fastballs today. He’s a fastball-curveball guy,” Wagner said of Northern pitcher Josh Sullivan’s repertoire. “But [in] my at bat before, I was right on it. I crushed that one to center. So, I knew I was on time and I knew I had seen it good, and I just was able to get enough barrel on it to get it out.”

Standing out

Wagner’s tater came as his only knock of the contest as he sported a 1-for-4 line. University of Virginia commit Benny Montgomery also cleared the center field fence with a solo home run in the fifth frame and Drew Hildebrand boasted a 1-for-3 line, including a bases clearing three-RBI double in the fourth inning.

On the bump, Kaden Peifer hurled a near complete game, working 6 2/3 innings. The Patriots’ ace scattered nine hits and six earned runs while wringing up six. He held Northern hitless through the first three stanzas.

“I knew they were a really good hitting team. I had to have my stuff and I made sure of that yesterday,” Peifer said. “I feel like I lost a little [velocity] from warming up and getting ready yesterday. But then coming into today, my off-speed stuff was on, so that really carried me through the game.”