The chase for District 3 baseball gold begins Friday, as Class 4A-6A throw the first pitch on the postseason with first-round games.

Four Sentinel-area teams are involved in the action, including Cedar Cliff in 6A, and Mechanicsburg, Northern and Shippensburg in 5A. Each game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley (Class 6A), Boiling Springs (Class 4A), East Pennsboro (Class 4A), Camp Hill (Class 3A), Trinity (Class 3A) also qualified for the postseason and received first-round byes.

Here’s a preview of each local first-round matchup, which includes how they got there, common opponents and notes.

Class 6A

Twelve teams qualified, three advance to states

No. 12 Northeastern (11-9) at No. 5 Cedar Cliff (14-6)

How they got here: Northeastern, a member of the York-Adams League, clinched the final spot in the 6A bracket by winning its last four regular-season games. Cedar Cliff changed course after a 1-3 start to the season, manufacturing a pair of six-game winning streaks and claiming victory in 13 of its last 16.

What’s next?: The Bobcats or Colts will draw No. 4 Hempfield in Monday’s quarterfinals.

Common opponents: Northeastern and Cedar Cliff shared three common opponents — Red Lion, Red Land and Dallastown. The Colts boast the better record against the three, winning three out of four contests with the only setback coming in a season split with the Patriots. Meanwhile, the Bobcats dropped three of five, losing twice to Dallastown and once to Red Lion.

Notes: The Colts haven’t missed the postseason since 2013 but eye their first playoff win in four years. The players looking to help end the recent trend are Parker Tarnoci, Bennett Secrest, Luke Minium and Brady Wagner. Tarnoci and Secrest lead Cedar Cliff at the plate, batting .344 and .339 with two home runs each. Minium and Wagner have been the Colts’ consistent arms, firing earned-run averages of 1.54 and 2.43 and combining for a 9-2 record.

The Bobcats are making their first postseason appearance since 2016 and look for their first playoff win since 2014. Nate Moser, Quinn Schindler and Conner Rippo all bat above .300 to pace the team. In 11 appearances, Owen Wilhide has spun 48 strikeouts across 30 innings and carries a team-best 2.33 ERA.

Class 5A

Sixteen teams qualified, five advance to states

No. 11 Donegal (13-7) at No. 6 Mechanicsburg (14-6)

How they got here: Out of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Donegal had a midseason five-game winning streak and another three-game stretch at the end of the year to solidify its postseason berth. Mechanicsburg strung together an eight-game winning streak and was one game shy of the Mid-Penn Keystone title to underline its playoff campaign.

What’s next?: The winner will meet either Susquehannock or Shippensburg in Monday’s quarterfinals.

Common opponents: Elizabethtown was the teams’ only common opponent. The Indians and Wildcats both fell to the Bears at the beginning of the regular season. E-town topped Donegal 3-2 and edged Mechanicsburg 6-5.

Notes: The Indians finished fourth in last year’s district tournament and reached the PIAA semifinals. Senior Jaden Fabian is Donegal’s featured arm.

The Wildcats are making their third consecutive postseason appearance but target their first triumph since 2015. Reese Young and Pittsburgh commit Will Hummel are the aces of Mechanicsburg's pitching staff while Duke pledge Jeff Lougee, Zach Lochary, Henry Zercher, Shawn Karpaitis and Eli Pratt provide most of the majority of the ‘Cats’ offensive production. Hummel pitched 18 1/3 consecutive no-hit innings at one point this spring.

No. 14 Shippensburg (11-8) at No. 3 Susquehannock (16-3)

How they got here: Shippensburg bounced back from a midseason slump and won five of its last eight to reach the postseason. Susquehannock cruised through its league schedule and forged an 11-game winning streak to end the regular season.

What’s next?: Mechanicsburg or Donegal await the winner in Monday’s quarterfinals.

Common opponents: The Greyhounds and Warriors each squared off with Spring Grove and New Oxford. Ship went 1-1 in the nonleague matchups, dropping a 6-3 decision to Spring Grove while defeating New Oxford 8-7 in walk-off fashion. Susky met with the Rockets and Colonials two times each, sweeping the Rockets and splitting with the Colonials.

Notes: Shippensburg is making its first playoff appearance since 2015 and seeks its first win since 2013. The Greyhounds are led by brothers Tucker and Troy Chamberlin, both on the mound and at the dish. Jackson Stought, Kade Rumbaugh and Kaden Shope also pack a punch in the batting order.

The Warriors took district bronze last year, dispatching Donegal 8-1 in the third-place game. Senior Josh Preston is Susky’s jack-of-all-trades, batting .507 with a pair of home runs to along with a 1.20 ERA and a 3-0 record on the hill.

No. 16 Northern (11-9) at No. 1 Lower Dauphin (16-4)

How they got here: Entering the week, Northern needed a playoff boost and got it with Red Land and Twin Valley losses Monday. LD, the Keystone Division champion, started the season and 10-1 and won six of its last nine.

What’s next?: The winner draws Muhlenberg or Manheim Central in the quarterfinals.

Common opponents: As Mid-Penn foes, the Polar Bears and Falcons matched on three opponents. Both squads faced Carlisle, Mechanicsburg and Red Land and won a combined six of eight meetings. The two losses were Northern’s 9-7 setback to the Patriots and LD’s 6-2 defeat against the Wildcats.

Notes: The Polar Bears have loads of playoff experience, qualifying for the last eight postseasons. While it’s been an inconsistent campaign for Northern, three batters have averages above .400 — led by Timmy Bonin at .413 — and another two are hitting at a .300 clip. Sophomore Collin McDonald has been steadfast on the rubber, wielding a 2.38 ERA to complement a 3-1 mark and 56 punch outs.

The Falcons snapped a two-year absence from the district tournament with this year’s entry. Noah Heath and Ethan Duff headline LD’s starting rotation while freshman Hunter Strohm, who’s committed to Virginia, has made a splash with the bat in his debut season.

