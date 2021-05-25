District 3 Baseball: Carlisle remains looking for first playoff victory in Class 6A first-round loss to Cumberland Valley

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — It had been 10 years since the Carlisle baseball team had seen action in the District 3 playoffs.

Former Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe Cumberland Valley made sure the Thundering Herd’s appearance this year lasted only one game and still left them looking for their first postseason victory since 1984.

The No. 5 Eagles scored five runs in the first two innings and held on for the 5-0 victory over No. 12 Carlisle in the District 3 Class 6A first round Tuesday afternoon.

Things began promisingly for Carlisle as leadoff hitter Austin Orris stroked a first-pitch, eye-high fastball into the gap for a single. Henry Smith laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Orris into scoring position for the heart of the batting order. But Cumberland Valley starter Jason Madrak struck out the dangerous Jace Fetterman and induced Jonas Fowler to ground out, ending the threat.

“We had our chances in the first couple of innings,” Carlisle head coach Chris Barnett said. “Against a caliber team like that with one out and a guy in scoring position, you’ve got to get him in. You’re not going to get many of those opportunities, so when you do, you need to capitalize.”