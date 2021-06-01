District 3 Baseball: Camp Hill captures sixth District 3 Class 2A title in win over Newport

FREDERICKSBURG — For four innings, Newport starting pitcher Brady Kain held the potent Camp Hill offense in check.

But it was only a matter of time before the deluge of hits and runs came for the top-seeded Lions as they captured their sixth District 3 Class 2A baseball championship with a 9-1 victory over Newport Tuesday afternoon at Earl Wenger Field.

“I told them last practice all they need to do is believe in themselves,” Lions head coach Mike Acey said. “You’ve got the talent. You’ve got the credentials. You just have to believe this championship is yours.”

Newport drew first blood off Camp Hill starter Luke Parise with a first-inning single, but the sophomore hurler stranded two baserunners to end the frame. Camp Hill immediately responded in the bottom half of the inning as second baseman Michael Baturin delivered a two-out triple down the line to even the score.

“Going into the game, I knew I just wanted to stay relaxed. That’s my key to success. I was looking middle away, and I stayed relaxed,” Baturin said. “I got a fastball away and just drove it to right field.”