District 3 Baseball: Camp Hill advances to Class 2A championship game, Trinity to 3A semifinal

CH Trinity 8.jpg

Camp Hill's Andrew Branstetter, right, pops up after a safe slide to second base ahead of the tag from Trinity's Maika Niu during the third inning Wednesday afternoon in a Mid-Penn Capital game at Wass Park in Mechanicsburg.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

It took nine innings, but Camp Hill walked it off for a 2-1 District 3 Class 2A semifinal win against Kutztown Monday at College Park Field.

The Lions (16-4) will play for the district title Thursday against Delone Catholic, a 10-0 winner in five innings over Upper Dauphin Monday, at a site and time to be determined.

Class 3A quarterfinals

Trinity 5, Annville-Cleona 0: The Shamrocks (13-8) extended their postseason Monday behind six shutout innings from Ethan Pfeffer, who allowed six hits, two walks while collecting six strikeouts. At the plate, Josh McCombs and JT Cap each posted a pair of RBIs.

Trinity advances to Thursday’s semifinals where it’ll face No. 2 Oley Valley on the road.

