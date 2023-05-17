The 2023 District 3 baseball playoff brackets were finalized Wednesday morning and nine Sentinel-area teams stamped their ticket to the postseason.

Below is a look at the local postseason picture.

To view all the district playoff brackets, click here.

Class 6A

Schedule: First round, Friday; quarterfinals, Monday; semifinals, May 25; championship, May 30

Number of teams that qualified: 12 (top 3 advance to states)

Local teams with first-round games: No. 12 Northeastern at No. 5 Cedar Cliff

Local teams with quarterfinal games: TBD at No. 2 Cumberland Valley

Notes: The Colts opened their season on a 1-3 start before righting the ship, winning 13 of their last 16. Cedar Cliff has qualified for the postseason for the eighth straight year and seeks its first playoff win since 2019. … The Eagles secured a first-round bye as the second seed and will face No. 7 Wilson or No. 10 Penn Manor in the quarters. CV also finished its regular season a torrid stretch, rattling off eight straight wins. The Eagles have qualified for the postseason each year since 2005 and advanced to the district and PIAA semifinals last spring.

Class 5A

Schedule: First round, Friday; quarterfinals, Monday; semifinals, May 25; championship, May 30

Number of teams that qualified: 16 (top 5 advance to states)

Local teams with first-round games: No. 16 Northern at No. 1 Lower Dauphin; No. 14 Shippensburg at No. 3 Susquehannock; No. 11 Donegal at No. 6 Mechanicsburg

Notes: The Polar Bears were boosted into the postseason with Twin Valley and Red Land losses Monday. Northern hasn’t won more than two games in a row this spring and enters its eighth straight postseason. … The Greyhounds qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2015 with a win against Boiling Springs Monday. Shippensburg won five of its last eight to close out the regular season. … The Wildcats return to the playoff scene after a first-round exit a year ago. Mechanicsburg has advanced to the postseason three straight years and eyes its first win since 2015.

Class 4A

Schedule: First round, Friday; quarterfinals, Monday; semifinals, May 25; championship, May 30

Number of teams that qualified: 10 (top 3 advance to states)

Local teams with first-round games: None

Local teams with quarterfinal games: No. 5 East Pennsboro at No. 4 Fleetwood; TBD at No. 2 Boiling Springs

Notes: The Panthers, the defending 4A champions, look uphold royalty and will do so with a first-round bye. East Penn is making its seventh consecutive postseason appearance and ended its regular season with victories in eight of its last 10. … The Bubblers are back in the postseason after an absence in 2022, carrying the second seed. Boiling Springs shared the Mid-Penn Colonial crown with Greencastle this spring and won six of its last seven heading into the playoffs. Bubbletown will draw No. 7 Northern Lebanon or No. 10 West Perry in the quarters.

Class 3A

Schedule: Quarterfinals, Monday; semifinals, May 25; championship, May 30

Number of teams that qualified: Six (top 2 advance to states)

Local teams with quarterfinal games: No. 6 Pequea Valley at No. 3 Trinity

Local teams with semifinal games: TBD at No. 1 Camp Hill

Notes: The Shamrocks reached back-to-back district finals the last two years and are on the hunt for the elusive district gold medal. Trinity capped its regular season on an eight-game winning streak. … The Lions, having moved up from 2A, hold the top seed and secured a quarterfinal-round bye. Camp Hill has won eight of its last nine and reeled in the Capital Division title for the second straight year. The Lions await the winner of No. 4 Oley Valley and No. 5 Brandywine Heights in the semifinals.

Photos: Pitching sends Shippensburg baseball past Boiling Springs