Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Local teams will be well represented in Tuesday’s 2023 District 3 baseball championships.

Five Sentinel area squads look to strike district gold across Classes 6A-3A. Cedar Cliff squares off with Wilson in the 6A final, Mechanicsburg draws Greencastle-Antrim in 5A, East Pennsboro battles Hanover in 4A, and crosstown rivals Camp Hill and Trinity clash in the 3A tilt.

Ahead of Tuesday’s first pitches, here’s a preview into each matchup.

Class 6A

No. 7 Wilson (16-6) vs. No. 5 Cedar Cliff (17-6)

When/where: 7 p.m., at FirstEnergy Stadium, Reading

How they got here: The Bulldogs extended their unprecedented run into Thursday’s semifinals, defeating Manheim Township 4-2. Wilson previously upset Penn Manor 5-4 in 10 innings, and Cumberland Valley 10-0 in five innings. The Colts edged Red Lion 4-2 in Thursday’s semis. First-round and quarterfinal wins against Northeastern (6-3) and Hempfield (9-5) preceded the semifinal victory.

History: Wilson will be playing for its fourth district title Tuesday and making its fifth championship appearance. The Bulldogs last hoisted the district crown in 2021, blanking Governor Mifflin 11-0 in five innings. The Colts eye their fifth district gold medal but their first in the 6A bracket. Cedar Cliff won the 5A championship in 2019, edging Gettysburg 5-3.

Notes: Nick Crocona pitched five innings in a winning decision Thursday for the Bulldogs. The senior scattered five hits across two runs and struck out two. Freshman Ben Kulp earned the save in two shutout innings, permitting a pair of hits and fanning one. At the plate, Evan Gabaldon spearheaded the Wilson offense with three hits while Nick Fiorini, Ryan Sekulski, Jack Gabel and Cristo Hunsicker recorded an RBI each.

Luke Minium went the distance on the mound for the Colts Thursday, allowing seven hits on two runs while punching out seven. Sam Grube was the spark plug at the top of the batting order, pacing Cedar Cliff with two hits and an RBI. Cayden Bender plated two runs on a 1-for-3 afternoon, and Michael Boblick supplied a run from the nine-hole on a triple.

Both teams qualified for the PIAA tournament with their semifinal wins.

Class 5A

No. 6 Mechanicsburg (17-6) vs. No. 4 Greencastle (17-4)

When/where: 7 p.m., at Cumberland Valley High School

How they got here: Mechanicsburg stymied Warwick 4-1 in Thursday’s semifinals after blanking Shippensburg 8-0 in the quarters and eking out a 2-1 opening-round decision against Donegal. Greencastle posted two runs in the top of the seventh inning to overcome top-seed Lower Dauphin 5-3 in the semifinals. The Blue Devils topped Daniel Boone 3-2 in the first round and sank Lampeter-Strasburg 8-5 in the quarterfinals.

History: The Wildcats go for their second district title Tuesday, last striking gold in 2011 against Twin Valley. It’ll be their fourth finals appearance. Greencastle also targets its second crown. The Blue Devils claimed their lone championship, as members of Class 3A, in 2013 against Littlestown.

Notes: Will Hummel worked the win and Reese Young wielded the save for the Wildcats Thursday. Hummel, a Pittsburgh commit, spun 5 1/3 innings, scattering six hits on one run while striking out three. Young completed the final 1 2/3 frames, whiffing a pair of batters. Cody Fey plated a pair of RBIs to lead the ‘Cats, and Jeff Lougee launched a solo home run in the fifth inning. Henry Zercher scored the first Mechanicsburg run on an RBI single.

Greencastle senior Jace Szaflarki pitched a complete game Thursday. The ace shut down the Falcons with five strikeouts and scattered seven hits across three runs. Carter McCauley and Ethan Ford were responsible for all five runs. McCauley knocked in a trio, and Ford a pair.

Each team secured a state tournament berth in the quarterfinals.

Class 4A

No. 6 Hanover (16-6) vs. No. 5 East Pennsboro (14-7)

When/where: 4 p.m., at Cumberland Valley High School

How they got here: East Pennsboro stunned top-ranked Bermudian Springs with five runs in the top of the sixth inning Thursday and held on for a 7-6 triumph. The Panthers upset Fleetwood 3-1 in the quarterfinals. Hanover used 8-3 and 6-5 wins against Kennard-Dale and Northern Lebanon to advance to the title tilt.

History: East Penn has the chance to uphold its 2022 district title Tuesday, and the Panthers have appeared in four of the last five finals. Other championship wins came in 2017 and 2019. Meanwhile, Hanover is appearing in its first final since 2000, the same year the Nighthawks captured their only title.

Notes: Three Panthers — Dakota Campbell, Chase Deibler and Lucas Martz — manufactured two RBIs each in the semifinal victory. Deibler doubled as the stalwart on the mound, spinning four innings in relief where he surrendered two runs (one earned) and fanned six. Isaac Gilbert recorded the save in a scoreless inning, and Steel Bayer logged the final RBI.

Three RBIs from Jackson Dell and an additional two from lead-off man Chase Roberts propelled the Nighthawks to their semifinal win. Roberts also fired a complete game, permitting eight hits on five runs while striking out two.

Both teams booked a trip to states with Thursday’s victories.

Class 3A

No. 3 Trinity (17-5) vs. No. 1 Camp Hill (17-3-1)

When/where: 4:30 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium, Reading

How they got here: The Shamrocks stormed past both their quarterfinal and semifinal opponent — Pequea Valley and Annville-Cleona — by scores of 14-4 and 9-2. The Lions, after receiving a quarterfinal bye, showed no sign of rust in an 8-2 semifinal win over Oley Valley.

History: Trinity has advanced to the last two district finals but fell in both championship affairs. The ‘Rocks search for their first title Tuesday. Camp Hill is making its 3A championship debut after appearing in the last four 2A finals. The Lions snared two crowns in that span and angle for their seventh overall Tuesday.

Notes: Josiah Bowie’s three RBIs, and two each from Ayden Thelen and Simon Wehr, steered the Shamrocks to Thursday’s triumph. Landon Kuntzelman complemented the offensive success with five steady innings on the hill, authoring nine strikeouts while allowing a run on two hits. Ryan Balaban slammed the door in relief, working two innings where he punched out six and permitted one run.

Trinity and Camp Hill qualified for states with Thursday’s wins. The clubs met twice in the regular season with the Lions pulling out 10-0 and 6-2 (eight innings) victories.

Photos: Mechanicsburg edges Warwick in District 3 5A baseball semifinals