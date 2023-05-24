Five local baseball teams take a step closer to District 3 gold Thursday when semifinal games get underway in Class 6A-3A.

The Sentinel-area teams still in the mix are Cedar Cliff (6A), Mechanicsburg (5A), East Pennsboro (4A), and Trinity and Camp Hill (3A).

Attached are previews for each semifinal matchup.

Class 6A

No. 9 Red Lion (14-8) at No. 5 Cedar Cliff (16-6)

When/where: 4:30 p.m., at Cedar Cliff High School

How they got here: Red Lion stunned top seed Central Dauphin 1-0 in Monday’s quarterfinals after defeating Central York 6-2 in the first round. Cedar Cliff avenged its last two first-round losses to Hempfield with a 9-5 quarterfinal victory against the Black Knights. The Colts overcame a three-run deficit to top Northeastern 6-3 in the first round.

What’s next?: The winner draws Wilson or Manheim Township in Tuesday’s district final.

Notes: The Lions have the opportunity to reach their second district championship as a program and first since 2018. The Colts last punched their ticket to the district final in 2019 as members of the 5A classification. Cedar Cliff went on to defeat Gettysburg 5-3 for the crown.

Red Lion’s upset of CD Monday was sparked by eight shutout innings from senior ace Jason Krieger. Krieger scattered eight hits in the win while striking out five and walking two. He also delivered the go-ahead RBI.

Ayden Frey and Michael Boblick each drove in three runs in the Colts’ quarterfinal victory against Hempfield. Frey, a Delaware commit, roped a triple and a double from the lead-off spot in the order. Sam Grube accounted for another two RBIs and Bennett Secrest posted one. Southpaw Jordan Negley worked 5 1/3 innings in a start, permitting seven hits on five runs while fanning three. Cayden Bender polished off the win with 1 1/2 scoreless frames.

Class 5A

No. 10 Warwick (12-9) at No. 6 Mechanicsburg (16-6)

When/where: 4:30 p.m., at Rickenbach-Shirley Field

How they got here: Warwick knocked off Elizabethtown 6-2 and Exeter 2-1 to reach the semifinals. Mechanicsburg edged Donegal 2-1 in first-round play and blanked Shippensburg 8-0 in the quarterfinals.

What’s next?: The winner will meet Lower Dauphin or Greencastle in the district championship.

Notes: The Warriors captured last year’s district 6A title and advanced to PIAA gold. A win Thursday would secure their first title appearance in Class 5A. Mechanicsburg’s last championship appearance came in 2011 when the Wildcats knocked off Twin Valley 14-8 in extra innings. Both teams qualified for the state tournament with quarterfinal victories.

Battery mates Eli Pratt and Reese Young piloted the ‘Cats to victory Monday. Pratt smoked a three-run home run to the opposite field in the fifth inning while Young twirled 6 1/3 shutout innings and retired the last 15 batters he faced. The start included two hits allowed and eight strikeouts. Jeff Lougee also scorched a solo home run, and Cody Fey recorded two RBIs.

Class 4A

No. 5 East Pennsboro (13-7) at No. 1 Bermudian Springs (16-4)

When/where: 1 p.m., at Bermudian Springs High School

How they got here: The Panthers received a first-round bye and struck down Fleetwood 3-1 in Monday’s quarters. As the top seed, Bermudian bypassed the first round and whitewashed Middletown 7-0 in the quarterfinals.

What’s next?: The winner punches its ticket to Tuesday’s title game against Northern Lebanon or Hanover.

Notes: The Panthers inch closer to defending their 2022 district title Thursday. East Pennsboro has played in four of the last five finals and won three crowns. The Eagles are in pursuit of their first district title berth since 2010, the same year they last mined gold.

Ryan Stover went the distance on the mound for the Panthers Monday, scattering four hits on an unearned run and fanned seven. Ryan Seibert and Dakota Campbell each plated a runner.

Bermudian pounced for five first-inning runs against the Blue Raiders and limited Middletown to one hit. The Eagles cracked seven hits at the plate.

Class 3A

No. 7 Annville-Cleona (12-9) at No. 3 Trinity (16-5)

When/where: 3 p.m., at Wass Park

How they got here: A-C upset defending district champion Lancaster Catholic 5-3 in Monday’s quarterfinals. Trinity thumped Pequea Valley in a 14-4 quarterfinal decision.

What’s next?: The winner advances to Tuesday’s championship opposite Camp Hill or Oley Valley.

Notes: The Dutchmen would advance to their first district championship since 2005 with a win. The Shamrocks reached the last two district finals but fell in both affairs. Trinity has yet to strike district gold.

Julian Biondollo quieted the Lancaster Catholic bats across five innings Monday, allowing five hits on three runs while punching out four. Colten Shaffer earned the save with two scoreless innings and struck out four. At the dish, five Dutchmen registered an RBI, and Sam Slabach paced the club with two hits.

Mark Cap and Simon Wehr’s three RBIs each paved the way to Trinity's opening-round win. Ayden Thelen and Ryan Balaban joined the parade with two RBIs each, and Josiah Bowie, Collin Morrow, Preston Groff and Zach Cherrup plated one apiece. Balaban shoved 3 2/3 no-hit innings in relief to go along with six strikeouts and two walks.

No. 4 Oley Valley (14-7) at No. 1 Camp Hill (16-3-1)

When/where: 4:30 p.m., at Fiala Field

How they got here: Oley Valley handled Brandywine Heights 8-2 in the quarterfinal round. Camp Hill plays its first postseason game Thursday after bypassing the quarterfinals as the top seed.

What’s next?: The winner will play for the district title Tuesday against Trinity or Annville-Cleona.

Notes: The Lynx are two years removed from their last district title and have advanced to four of the last five championship tilts. The Lions make their 3A debut Thursday, having reached the last four 2A championship games which resulted in two titles.

Paul Petersen fired six steady innings for Oley Monday, scattering seven hits on two runs while whiffing six. Chase Reifsnyder led the Lynx with two RBIs, and Oley capitalized on four Brandywine errors to post three runs.

Luke Parise is Camp Hill’s proverbial Swiss-army knife. The Saint Joseph’s commit brings a 6-0 record and a 0.80 earned-run average into Thursday’s meeting, and slashes .491 at the plate with two home runs and 13 RBIs. Junior Dom Tozzi bats .433 and has cranked three moonshots to underline 22 RBIs.

Photos: Cedar Cliff baseball rides early surge to victory against Cumberland Valley