LINGLESTOWN — The home plate umpire gave the Cumberland Valley baseball dugout a warning, as the team stormed to the outskirts of the first-base line, celebrating Colin Basehore’s sixth-inning RBI single and greeting Paddy Hernjak as he crossed home plate.

Basehore’s energizing single, poked through the right side of the infield, sliced Central Dauphin’s lead to one in Wednesday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash and gave the Eagles a chance. The Rams had scattered 10 hits three times through the batting order and out-hit the Eagles by seven.

But the 11th hit, in the bottom of the sixth, was CV’s kryptonite.

CD’s Nate Payne had reached on an error at second base, and after Ben Long was retired on a fly out to center, five-hole hitter Bryce DeVan directed a one-out double into the left-center gap and plated Payne. CV scratched across another run on an error in the top of the seventh, but the Rams hung on for a 4-3 win at Central Dauphin High School.

“We came in with a lot of confidence after winning five in a row, and this is a big game, and yet another opportunity,” CV head coach Levi Mumma said. “If this doesn't hurt you, you're not a competitor. But at the same time, we had the chance to win the game, even after not giving our best, and that's something we can grow from. We're in every game.”

Payne was the man to lock down the Eagles (5-2, 4-1) through the first 5 1/3 innings. The southpaw scattered just two hits — the pair coming in the first and second innings — and struck out six.

The Eagles applied pressure with six walks, including two from Brady Grimes and Hernjak that led to the sixth-inning rally, but Payne minimized the damage. He was charged with the two runs in the sixth — the other on a Kyler Parks hit-by-pitch — but hadn’t allowed a baserunner past second base through the first 15 outs.

“All credit goes to Nate Payne today. What an outing for him,” Mumma said. “We were coming in hot, swinging bats and he just did a great job of locating pitches today. That said, we still hit balls right at guys, and they made the plays.”

Payne aided his own cause at the dish, recording one-run singles in the first and second innings to give the Rams a 2-0 lead. CD’s third run came in the fourth, as DeVan tagged a sacrifice fly to deep center to score Alex Yarrish.

CV starting pitcher Aidan Barrow-Somers worked 4 1/3 innings, permitting 10 hits and three walks while fanning a pair. Despite the 10 knocks, Barrow-Somers wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the second and stranded nine total baserunners.

“You get out-hit 11 to four, and when he gets out of multiple jams like that, that's the heart and grit of a senior,” Mumma said of his starter. “That's what I told our guys after the game, so we got to be proud of that.”

Curtis Shinn twirled the remaining 1 2/3 frames for CV, allowing a lone hit on an unearned run. Cole Geedy slammed the door for the Rams, striking out four in 1 1/3 innings of relief. Cade Mustard pitched 1/3 of an inning after Payne’s exit.

Central Dauphin (8-0, 6-0) grabbed hold of the division lead with Wednesday’s triumph.

“Of course it feels like a loss, but there's a lot of positive coming out of this,” Mumma said. “We really had no business being in the game, and we had multiple chances to win it. So once we’re able to put a whole game together, I think we'll be just fine.”

