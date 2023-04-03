SHIPPENSBURG — Troy Chamberlin had timed up two pitches in the first and second inning, but saw each bounce into an infielder’s glove and thrown to first for ground outs.

Stepping up to the plate for his third at-bat in the fourth inning of a Mid-Penn Colonial matchup with Big Spring Monday, and with runners on second and third, the Shippensburg catcher had an idea of what to expect from starting pitcher Brady Singer.

Singer delivered an off-speed pitch, and Chamberlin roped it through the left side of the infield, plating Justin Horne and Everson Weller. The two-run single sparked a five-run fourth inning, pacing the Greyhounds to a 12-6 victory in Shippensburg.

“In my head, I'm just thinking, ‘Hey, I need to put the ball in play and make the defense work,’” Chamberlin said. “I was wanting it to be in the gap or up the middle, but nothing changes even if there's nobody on base. I’m just looking to hit the ball.”

Chamberlin’s single broke things open for a Shippensburg squad that had been clinging to a two-run lead. Jackson Stought followed the two-RBI hit with a one-run single into center, and Tucker Chamberlin posted another run with a double to the outfield fence.

Five of the Greyhounds’ 10 hits came in the fourth inning, and the offensive surge paved the way for four more runs across the fifth and sixth innings. Stought and Kade Rumbaugh recorded RBIs in that stretch while Big Spring aided the Greyhound cause with miscues in the field as well as a wild pitch.

“There’s some really good talented guys, and I think sometimes they just try to do too much,” Shippensburg head coach Brian Etter said. “It’s just one of my slogans, but ‘Less is more. Just get up, do your job and don't worry about trying to do too much.’ We talk about it a lot. So tonight, I thought they did a great job with that.”

Big Spring had seized the momentum early with Caleb Stewart tagging a two-run home over the right-field fence in the first inning. The ‘Hounds clawed back with two runs on a Brady Maciejewski single and a Rumbaugh triple in the bottom half.

Shippensburg (4-1, 3-0 Colonial) took the lead for good in the second when Kaden Shope came all the way around after reaching on an error.

“(Our offense,) it's usually really contagious,” Troy Chamberlin said, “and everybody just starts to break open and hit.”

The other piece to the winning puzzle was Shippensburg’s pitching. Maciejewski, after allowing the opening-inning home run, bore down and retired 10 of the next 13 batters. The freshman twirled five total innings, permitting four runs on six hits and striking out five in a winning decision.

Horne and Landon Carbaugh each worked an inning in relief and allowed a run. Both limited the damage, escaping bases-loaded situations.

“For a freshman, and that's why I put him out there, there's nothing that’s gonna stir him up,” Etter said of Maciejewski. “He's the type of kid that it doesn't matter what he faces, he puts his nose to the grindstone. It’s, ‘Hey, I gave up a home run, so what. Now it’s time to get back to work and get the next eight guys or whatever the case may be.’”

Aside from Stewart’s home run, Chase Sturm and Singer drove in runs for the Bulldogs (1-3-1, 0-2-1). Singer fired four innings on the mound, scattering six hits on eight runs (six earned) and fanned one.

Big Spring had three errors, all either leading to a run or extending an inning.

“It's kind of been our Achilles heel this year so far,” Big Spring head coach Jesse Bortner said. “We’re making too many fundamental mistakes. … We’re still working through on what does it look like to put all facets of the game together to win.”

