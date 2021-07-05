Column: Baseball's losing its appeal, except for where it isn't

Benny Montgomery stood in shallow left field at Lubrano Park in State College after the June 17 PIAA Class 5A championship game, hands on his hips, socks pulled high, with dirt streaked across his Red Land uniform for the final time.

As the finality of his prep career began to soak in, with his professional potential humming to life like tower lights on a steamy summer night, Montgomery looked toward the children lining up for his autograph along the front-row seats on the third-base line, some of them sporting their youth-league uniforms.

“It’s awesome to me that we inspired these kids to want to play baseball,” Montgomery said. “It’s the best sport in the world.”

The best sport in the world.

It’s an easy enough claim to make for Montgomery, a probable first-round pick in next weekend’s MLB Draft, but it flies in the face of the popular 2021 take that baseball, once America’s pastime, has been buried by a bored society.