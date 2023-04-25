DILLSBURG — Standing on the pitcher’s mound in the first inning of Tuesday’s game against Boiling Springs, and staring down Bubbler second baseman Joey Serafin in the batter’s box, Northern’s Collin McDonald inhaled, exhaled and cleared his mind.

The Bubblers had found early success with the bats, bruising McDonald for three straight hits and a run. They still occupied second and third base with one out.

McDonald took the deep breath and fired a high fastball past Serafin, recording his first strikeout of the afternoon. The punch out, and the deep breath, led McDonald to retiring 19 of the next 21 batters he faced. And with that came a confidence from the Polar Bear offense, as Northern answered in the bottom of the first, and took the lead for good in the fourth, en route to a 7-1 Mid-Penn Colonial win over the Bubblers in Dillsburg.

“I knew that my team was gonna be there for me,” McDonald said. “So I just went out, pitched, threw strikes, and they made plays behind me.”

After the three singles in the first, the Northern ace didn’t allow a hit in a complete-game effort. He issued one walk and a hit-by-pitch to account for the two baserunners.

He also struck out 11 batters, using a steady diet of heaters and off-speed to keep the Bubblers’ guessing.

“I try to mix it up as much as I can,” McDonald said. “I throw some curveballs early or try to throw some fastballs up late, trying to mix it up so that they don't know what's coming. And sometimes, I don't even know what’s coming.”

Jonah Richardson had placed Boiling Springs (8-4, 7-2) in the run column in the top of the first, lacing a single through the left side of the infield. But it was Timmy Bonin who responded, knocking an RBI single into center in the bottom half to plate Alex Williams and even the score.

McDonald and Bubbler starter Maddex LaBuda battled across the next three innings until Mason Yohn broke through for the go-ahead run in the fourth. Yohn guided an outside pitch to the opposite field and scored Timmy Bonin who had led off with a single and stole second.

“For Timmy to answer back in the first inning and get that base hit up the middle to tie it up, I think that sort of settled things down,” Northern head coach Brian Bonin said. “It’s like, ‘OK, we’re still in this.’”

Northern (7-5, 5-4) opened the floodgates in the sixth, pouring on five runs, all unearned to Richardson who relieved LaBuda after five. The Polar Bears capitalized on three Bubbler errors and saw Jaiden Augustine bloop a liner between first and second base for a one-run single.

“We have not gelled in all of our games this year,” Brian Bonin said, “but having (Jaiden) in the eighth hole, he leads our team in RBIs because he comes up with that knock all the time. He's been doing it all year. If you need a clutch hit, Jaiden Augustine has been the man.”

Outside of the sixth inning, Boiling Springs played competitively. LaBuda spun a sharp five innings, permitting five hits on two runs while fanning five.

The Bubblers also had momentum in the top of the sixth with lead-off man Matt McNair drawing a walk. But McDonald induced two fielder’s choices and a line out to right to escape the threat.

“The wheels fall off there a little bit, but we need to find a way,” Boiling Springs head coach Paul VonStein said. “One run’s not gonna do it. It was tough.”

That toughness was credited to McDonald.

“There's no moment too big for him because he doesn't know the moment’s big,” Brian Bonin said of McDonald. “He just goes out there. It doesn't matter if he gives up five runs or if he throws a no-hitter. He's the same kid all the time. So as a coach, he's an absolute dream kid.”

