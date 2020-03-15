College Baseball: Cedar Cliff grad Bobby Whalen announces transfer from Louisville to Indiana

After signing on with Louisville's baseball team last year, Bobby Whalen has decided to take his talents to a Big Ten school.
On Friday, Whalen announced he is transferring to Indiana University to play baseball.
"There were many things that appealed to me at Indiana, but the coaches were the most appealing," Whalen said through Twitter direct message Friday. "I am very excited to play for such great coaches and people."
Whalen was not listed on Louisville's roster and had not stats for the Cardinals last season. He didn't explain why when asked. He is finishing out the semester before making the move to Indiana, he said.
After a tough couple of months I have decided to transfer to Indiana University to continue my baseball and academic career. I’m very excited to start my career as a Hoosier! #GoIU pic.twitter.com/8neiTT9Eoi— Bobby Whalen (@bobbywhalen2) March 13, 2020
"I stepped foot on campus at Indiana, and it immediately felt like home," Whalen said. "The coaches and staff around the baseball program are people that I am going to fit in with right away. The academic side of it was a huge part also. It’s a very good school that I am excited to attend in the fall."
The center fielder had one of the best careers with the Colts with more than 100 hits and 100 runs, and ended his high school career as an All-Sentinel First Team pick with a .462 average, 40 runs and 41 RBIs. Whalen helped lead the Colts to their second District 3 title and the program’s first PIAA semifinal appearance.
Whalen also played football for the Colts, gaining nearly 1,000 net yards on offense. As a wrestler, Whalen went 26-23 in his career and helped Cedar Cliff win its second District 3 Class 3A team title in four years with critical points in the 160-pound bout.
