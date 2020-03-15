College Baseball: Cedar Cliff grad Bobby Whalen announces transfer from Louisville to Indiana

After signing on with Louisville's baseball team last year, Bobby Whalen has decided to take his talents to a Big Ten school.

On Friday, Whalen announced he is transferring to Indiana University to play baseball.

"There were many things that appealed to me at Indiana, but the coaches were the most appealing," Whalen said through Twitter direct message Friday. "I am very excited to play for such great coaches and people."

Whalen was not listed on Louisville's roster and had not stats for the Cardinals last season. He didn't explain why when asked. He is finishing out the semester before making the move to Indiana, he said.

"I stepped foot on campus at Indiana, and it immediately felt like home," Whalen said. "The coaches and staff around the baseball program are people that I am going to fit in with right away. The academic side of it was a huge part also. It’s a very good school that I am excited to attend in the fall."