Cedar Cliff’s baseball squad embraced the pressure of the state tournament Monday, using clutch hitting and a strong pitching performance by Luke Minium to power its way to a 9-0 win against Abington in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs.

It was Cedar Cliff’s first appearance and win in the state playoffs since 2019, when the Colts made a run to the Class 5A semifinals.

“This is amazing,” Colts’ shortstop Sam Grube said. “Home game, you couldn’t have scripted it better.”

The Colts struck first in the second inning when Jordan Negley tripled in a run, then added another in the next at-bat on a Carter Enders single. Both hits came with two outs.

Minium settled in quickly, retiring the first seven batters he faced and throwing just 26 pitches in the process.

“That’s really important because that just gets some momentum going,” Minium said. “Whenever we start hitting, we just don’t stop hitting.”

The hitting didn’t stop, as the Colts tallied four more runs over the next two innings. In the third, a two-out triple by Cayden Bender scored Grube, who led off the inning with a single. Three runs crossed the plate in the next inning on two-out RBI-singles by Grube and Ayden Frey.

“All year, they’ve been coming up with clutch hits,” Colts coach Justin Secrest said. “It just gives them more confidence to keep the train rolling. I just love the fact that when someone’s not hitting, someone picks them up.”

Meanwhile, Abington put runners on base, but Minium managed to keep them from scoring.

“The slider was working great for me,” said Minium, a junior who had a 1.83 ERA heading into play on Monday. “It was breaking down hard. My curveball, I was leaving it a little bit high, but as soon as I released it a little more out in front of me it was getting a lot of swings and misses. Fastball was working great.”

Minium lasted 5 2/3 innings before reaching the pitch-count limit. He allowed no runs on three hits and three walks. He also struck out nine. Brady Wagner finished out the game for the Colts, working out of an inherited bases-loaded jam to keep the Ghosts scoreless.

“I knew the nerves were running high,” Secrest said. “I told him just to stay within yourself, you’ve been doing a great job all season. He came out and pounded the zone, did his job.”

Abington starting pitcher LJ Wolff was chased from the game after four innings. Three other pitches combined to pitch the last two innings, as the Colts put three more runs on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning

All of Cedar Cliff’s starters reached base at least once.

“It’s huge,” Secrest said. “Especially now that we’re gonna be facing good pitching from here on out.”

Next up for the Colts is WPIAL runner-up North Allegheny, who defeated District 10 champion McDowell 11-5 on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals. The game will take place on Thursday at a time and a neutral site to be determined.

“(North Allegheny is) a good ball club,” Secrest said. “They’ve got some good pitchers from over there and good sticks in the lineup. We’re gonna do our best to see what we can find out and be ready to go.”

