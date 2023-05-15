SHIPPENSBURG — Brothers have each other’s back.

Shippensburg’s Troy Chamberlin had pitched 5 2/3 stellar innings Monday in a Mid-Penn Colonial matchup against Boiling Springs. But with the Bubblers having seen the Greyhound junior three times through the batting order, the visitors began generating more contact and baserunners.

Troy’s older brother Tucker had been the pitcher’s reinforcement at shortstop through those 5 2/3 innings. For the final four outs of a 2-1 win on their home field, Troy did the same for Tucker, backing up his brother at short.

Tucker went on to deal four straight strikeouts, slamming the door on the Bubblers and likely punching Shippensburg’s first ticket to the District 3 Class 5A playoffs since 2015.

“Coming into this game, we were definitely taking a different strategy starting (Troy) and bringing me in after, which is a killer duo right there,” Tucker said. “But I knew when I came in, I had to do my job. I had to throw strikes, can’t have any base on balls, nothing like that. So I really focused on taking all my adrenaline, calming it down into one spot, and that was the strike zone.”

Tucker filled up the zone to earn the save, but it was Troy who took control early. Troy located his fastball in the upper and lower halves of the strike zone and mixed in an array of off-speed on the corners to freeze the Bubbler batters.

Troy recorded five strikeouts to go along with one earned run and seven hits. He didn’t issue a walk and stranded four runners in scoring position.

“I knew this was a good team coming in,” Troy said. “They got a lot of power, good contact. So I knew I just got to hit my spots and focus on throwing strikes.”

Shippensburg's lineup engineered little offensively. Boiling Springs’ starter Maddex LaBuda kept the ‘Hounds under wraps in six innings, scattering two hits on two unearned runs while fanning 11.

Two Bubbler errors in bottom of the third inning resulted in both Greyhound runs. Troy scored the first on a throwing error at third, and a bobble at shortstop on a Kade Rumbaugh grounder sent a second runner home. Boiling Springs had four errors in the game.

“(Maddex) played well today, and he kept us in the game,” Boiling Springs’ head coach Paul VonStein said. “Those few errors just cost us a little bit, and we have to find a way to score more runs.”

While the Bubblers (13-6, 10-4) belted out seven knocks, none came with a runner in scoring position. After Ship's two runs in the third, Connor Meikrantz answered with an RBI double into the left-center gap to account for the Boiling Springs' tally. Meikrantz and Joey Serafin paced Bubbletown with two hits each.

The ‘Hounds (11-8, 8-6) had other offensive opportunities as well, threatening with five runners in scoring position but couldn't capitalize. Like his counterpart, Troy’s pitching kept Ship afloat followed by Tucker’s shut-down 1 1/3 innings in relief.

“When they get on the field, whether it's football, baseball, whatever it is, it’s that competitiveness,” Ship head coach Brian Etter said. “They want to win, and they’re gonna do anything they can. They’ll leave their heart on the field if they have to.”

Sixteen teams qualify for the district 5A postseason, and the Greyhounds held the 15th seed entering Monday. Having come a few spots shy of last year’s dance, Troy and Tucker reflected on their 2023 journey and soaked in Monday’s moment.

“It's amazing right now,” Tucker said. “Shippensburg hasn't done it in a while, so I'm ecstatic about it. And I know the whole team is, too.”

“It's just the culture,” Etter said. “It’s very huge.”

Photos: Pitching sends Shippensburg baseball past Boiling Springs