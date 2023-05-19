Cedar Cliff rallied to grab a 6-3 win over Northeastern in the opening round of the PIAA District 3 Class 6A baseball tournament at Cedar Cliff Friday afternoon.

The win moves the Colts into Monday's quarterfinals against Hempfield at 4:30pm. The Colts have lost the opening-round game to Hempfield each of the past two years.

The Bobcats jumped out early against the Colts, as they tallied an opening-frame run. Brandon Charleston walked, stole second and moved up on a wild pitch. He scored on a Connor Rippo single past a drawn-in infield at second base.

Northeastern (11-10) upped their lead to 3-0 in the second inning. Garreth Baker singled to right and Derek Gross looped a single just over the first baseman’s glove to put two runners on. Brandt Johnson sliced a liner to the gap in left-center where Cedar Cliff's Jordan Negley made a diving attempt but couldn’t come up with the ball.

Cedar Cliff (15-6) loaded the bases in the third, but Quinn Schindler eased out of the jam with a punch out.

Starting pitcher Luke Minium settled down after Johnson’s double and retired the next seven batters.

The Colts finally got the offense going in the fourth. Cayden Bender singled up the middle and Parker Tarnoci singled to left. Schindler got the next two batters via strike out. Carter Enders fisted a pitch into left to plate Bender. Michael Boblick singled to left to load the bases. Tarnoci scored on a passed ball on a pitch to Sam Grube. Grube singled to right to score Enders and Boblick scored as the throw home bounced out of play giving the Colts a 4-3 lead.

“We had a good approach at the plate and hit the ball hard, and they made their plays,” said Colt coach Justin Secrest. “Luke was a bit ramped up and he finally settled down when we played defense. He really started to pound the zone. I was proud of these guys for keeping their composure and playing the game. I kept telling the guys to be patient, work the count, put the ball in play and good things will happen.”

Bennett Secrest walked in the fifth and Jordan Esser ran for him. He forced Schindler to throw the ball away at first on a pickoff attempt. Esser walked home on a Devin Niemiec home run to center field.

“I saw the same pitch a couple of times, and he left it up and out over the plate a bit more than he wanted,” said Niemiec. “I got a good swing on it.”

“I was a bit amped up before the game and really struggled to keep the ball down,” said Minium. “I finally settled down and started to throw strikes consistently. Our team made the plays and we put some good at-bats together."

