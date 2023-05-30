Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

READING — The start of the Cedar Cliff baseball season did not go the way the players, coaches, or fans had hoped or even imagined. The Colts lost their first three Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchups and were stumbling to a 2-4 record after six games.

As the aphorism goes, "It's not how you start that's important, but how you finish."

Cedar Cliff took that to heart, regrouping to finish the regular season strong. The Colts won 12 out of their remaining 14 games and earned a No. 5 seed in the District 3 Class 6A bracket.

On a roll, after three more victories placed them in the championship game, a place that seemed so distant in early April, Cedar Cliff overwhelmed Wilson, 7-1, on Tuesday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium to claim its fifth District 3 title (all since 2011), and first since 2019.

Jordan Negley got the start for Cedar Cliff (18-6) and was masterful against the Bulldogs. The southpaw didn't allow a base hit until the fifth inning, striking out five and allowing his stalwart defense behind him to make the plays.

"He's a senior, No. 1, and our captain," Cedar Cliff head coach Justin Secrest said. "That's why we felt confident getting him out there. He wanted the ball, and he did a heck of a job."

Despite coming into the game as the lower seed, Wilson (17-7) had a de facto home game, as the Bulldogs' fans traveled the 10 minutes to come out in full support. Any perceived advantage quickly dissipated when Cedar Cliff jumped all over Wilson starter Matt VanOsterbridge in the second inning.

"The home factor is something that we came into the game knowing," Negley said. "We said we're going to come into their home field, and we're going to beat them. That's our mindset coming in, and we did what we did."

The Colts pounded four straight base hits to begin the frame as Parker Tarnoci, Devin Niemic, and Negley strung together three singles, and Carter Enders doubled to score two. Sam Grube poked one the other way, and Bennett Secrest singled to both plate a run. Cayden Bender followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Grube from third base and ended the damage at five runs.

"They were going to have a lot of people in the crowd and be loud, which they were," Justin Secrest said. "To go out there and put up five runs was big. It gave us lots of confidence."

Cedar Cliff tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning. Ayden Frey singled, and Bennet Secrest and Bender rapped back-to-back stand-up doubles to add insurance.

"We go up there aggressive," Bennett Secrest said. "We try to catch that fastball early and move the runners around. What helps is our dugout. We have a lot of energy when we're loud, which gets our hitters more focused. That picks up the whole team."

Wilson rallied in the fifth inning, loading the bases on a Texas leaguer from Rafael Fernandez, a Jack Gabel single, and a hit batter. But Negley rose to the occasion, striking out leadoff hitter Tommy Hunsicker and inducing an inning-ending flyout to get out of the jam unscathed.

Negley worked into the seventh inning until his pitch count necessitated a reliever, Brady Wagner, to finish the game. Wagner allowed one inherited runner to score when he walked Evan Gabaldon with the bases loaded but got the final two outs to secure the victory.

"(Negley) was amazing," Bennett Secrest said. "He was hitting his spots. He was throwing his curveball for a strike. Everything was on for him."

The Colts pounded out 11 hits, as eight of the nine batters in the lineup recorded at least one. Secrest, Bender, and Enders had two hits and two RBI to lead the relentless attack.

Fernandez was the lone Bulldog to record more than one hit. The center fielder went 2-for-3 with the lone run scored.

As District 3's top seed, Cedar Cliff will host the No. 6 seed out of District 1, the loser between Abington and Avon Grove, next Monday in the first round of the PIAA state tournament.

