STATE COLLEGE — There was a moment in the sixth inning of Thursday’s PIAA 3A baseball championship at Penn State’s Medlar Field where Camp Hill catcher Dom Tozzi walked out to the pitcher’s mound and toward battery mate Luke Parise.

Tozzi said nothing.

“I feel like we might have telepathy,” Parise said. “Me and him, he knows when to say something to me. I know when to say something to him. I’ll just always trust him no matter what.”

“I just walked out there to give him a minute and went back,” Tozzi said. “Yeah, there’s telepathy there.”

While the Lions dropped a 4-0 decision to Riverside Thursday, settling for silver, the sixth-inning mound visit was a snippet of the connection the Camp Hill aces carried throughout the Lions’ storybook season.

When Parise was on the hill, Tozzi backstopped. When Tozzi pitched, it was Parise calling the game behind the dish.

“Having him in the backstop was genuinely a blessing,” Parise said. “It happened today. He knows whatever pitch I wanted to throw, and I threw it. Him being there, being able to catch my pitches, and me trusting him with him trusting me, it’s just such a blessing to have.”

Parise spun a sharp six innings against the Panthers. He scattered four hits on four runs and punched out 11. Riverside’s timely knocks led to the victory.

“We were just sticking to the same game plan that we had all yearlong,” Tozzi said. “He was executing the pitches, and then later in the game, there’s just a couple of mistakes. (Riverside’s) a heck of a team. They’re probably the best high school team we’ve ever faced in our whole career. But we played the way we played, and then I just tip my cap to them.”

Despite saddling the first and only loss of his senior season, the outing served as an exclamation of sorts for Parise, who authored a no-hitter through 3 1/3 innings against the undefeated Panthers. The flash of dominance was the same that lifted the Lions to a District 3 championship and past Neumann-Goretti, 2-0, in a PIAA quarterfinal.

Tozzi documented a similar role. The junior started in two of Camp Hill’s postseason clashes to Parise’s four. Between the pair, they pitched 39 of the Lions’ 41 playoff innings.

“They have been an unbelievable battery,” Camp Hill head coach Matt Spiegel said. “I couldn’t have asked for any better players, both pitching and catching, and that’s been such a luxury to have these last couple of years. They clearly love each other. And they’re unique personalities, certainly unique from each other, from a lot of people, and they just mesh so well. … If I could have 20 Dom Tozzis and 20 Luke Parises, we’d be in really good shape.”

Tozzi and Parise’s connection began in little league seven to eight years ago, but this spring, the battery mates tapped into their chemistry as early as opening day.

In addition to the postseason, Tozzi and Parise ate up 114 2/3 of a possible 156 2/3 innings. Dig deeper, and the pair fired 1,771 of the Lions’ 2,516 pitches this season.

“It was unbelievable to see the amount of work they put in,” Spiegel said. “They’re not next door neighbors, but they live close, and Dom has a batting cage in his backyard. So they were constantly with each other in the offseason. It’s kind of the outcome.”

Tozzi has one more year at Camp Hill while Parise embarks on a collegiate career at Saint Joseph’s in the fall.

The pair cherishes the innings, the balls and strikes and the conversations shared. Even the moments that required little to no communication, like Thursday’s final mound visit.

“It’s meant a lot,” Tozzi said.

“We play our heart out no matter what,” Parise said. “If I catch, I’m going to play the best I can. If he catches or pitches, we’re both gonna play the best that we can and do whatever we can for the team.”

Photos: Camp Hill falls to Riverside in PIAA 3A baseball championship