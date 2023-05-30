Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

READING — It didn't happen often this year, but in its biggest game of the season, the Camp Hill baseball team had to play from behind.

In the third inning of Tuesday afternoon's District 3 Class 3A title game at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Lions were uncharacteristically sloppy on defense, leading to scores from Trinity to give the Shamrocks a 2-0 lead. But Camp Hill remained calm and composed, as only a team that has been to five straight district championship games can be, and it posted two three-run innings on its way to a 6-3 victory.

"There's never really a point where we're ever going to be down," Kobe Moore said. "We always keep the same energy all seven innings and can feed off that energy in tough times. That is really what makes us a great ball team."

The title, Camp Hill's seventh overall, comes in the first season the Lions (18-3-1) are playing at the Class 3A level. Camp Hill also became the first school in District 3 history to win titles at the 1A, 2A, and 3A classifications.

"I remember Coach Acey would say, 'Flush it,'" Camp Hill starting pitcher Luke Parise said. "I know we're good enough to get it back if something like that happens."

After committing one of the three errors in the third inning, Moore had the chance to redeem himself and turn the Lions' fortunes around in the bottom half. The junior second baseman came to the plate after Trinity staring pitcher Landon Kuntzelman loaded the bases by hitting the first two batters and walking the third. Moore drilled the offering deep into the left-field corner to clear the bases and give him a stand-up double.

"I made a costly error that allowed two runs with two outs last inning, and I knew I needed to get some type of spark in our team," Moore said. "I saw a pitch that I can drive, so I took it and ran with it."

Trinity (17-6) tied the game up in the top of the fifth inning after Mark Cap singled back up the middle with two outs. Mark Balaban followed, hammering a hanging curveball into the gap as it one-hopped against the outfield fence scoring Cap from first base.

Deadlocked 3-3 into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Shamrocks went to their bullpen, bringing in Balaban in relief of Kuntzelman. The Lions remained patient at the plate and used their speed to put the first two batters on with a leadoff walk and infield single. A wild pitch moved both baserunners up 90 feet before another wide offering bounced off Trinity catcher Josiah Bowie's glove to the backstop. Noah Doi scored easily from third, but Ty Kirchhoff never broke stride all the way from second.

"I saw the catcher wasn't hustling, his mind was somewhere else, and I wanted to make a difference in this game, and it feels like I did," Kirchhoff said.

The Lions tacked on another insurance run as Dom Tozzi scored Drew Branstetter on a sacrifice fly to push the advantage to 6-3 with three outs to get for the title.

Parise came out to start the final frame but was lifted after allowing a leadoff single. The senior right-hander, who threw a complete game two years ago in the title game to give the Lions the 2A championship, scattered six hits, walked one and struck out 11 in six-plus innings. It was left to Jonathan Drawbaugh to close out the victory.

"It's such a blessing to have JD right behind Luke that we know we can go to in a pinch," Camp Hill head coach Matt Spiegel said. "He's got a heart rate of about 40. He's a freshman out here with runners on, and there's no worry about that at all."

Drawbaugh walked his first batter to bring the tying run to the plate, but the freshman worked out of the jam striking out Preston Groff, inducing a fielder's choice, and finally getting a ground ball to Parise at third base.

Kirchhoff was the lone player on either side with more than one hit as the designated hitter went 2-for-3 for Camp Hill. Balaban was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in the losing effort for the Shamrocks.

Both teams will return to action Monday in the first round of the PIAA Championships. Camp Hill will face the runner-up out of District 12, while Trinity will meet Saucon Valley, District 11's top seed.

"I walked into our team meeting on the first day of practice, and I said the only thing in the world better than beating Trinity twice is the chance to beat them three times," Spiegel said. "This couldn't have turned out better, and I really mean that with all due respect. We know how good they are. We wanted to be tested in a true championship game."

Photos: Camp Hill at Trinity Baseball