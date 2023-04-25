One strike.

That's all Trinity needed to secure a victory over neighbor Camp Hill on Tuesday evening at Vernon C. Wass Park. Preston Groff thought he threw the strike. Catcher Josiah Bowie and the Shamrocks' bench agreed with their pitcher. But the home plate umpire had another opinion, calling the pitch a ball and extending the at-bat.

Granted a temporary stay of execution, the Lions' Luke Parise took advantage, as the senior catcher drilled a one-hopper off the right field fence to score pinch-runner Ty Kirchhoff from second base, tying the game up and ultimately sending it to extra innings.

Riding a wave of momentum, Camp Hill scored four times in the eighth inning to top Trinity in the come-from-behind 6-2 victory.

"Our team as a whole has this bad habit of when Luke or Dom (Tozzi) is on the mound, we assume one run is enough," Camp Hill head coach Matt Spiegel said. "Then, on days like today, we have to scramble. We're working as a team to provide them a little more support, and we're hoping that the eighth inning opens the floodgates for that."

Camp Hill (10-2-1, 8-1 Capital) got its leadoff hitter on in the extra frame, as Jonathan Drawbaugh worked a walk against Trinity reliever Groff. Hayden Ziegler squared to put the sacrifice bunt down but pushed it past the pitcher to reach base without a play. A passed ball advanced each runner 90 feet before Kobe Moore delivered a single down the third-base line, scoring both before getting thrown out at second base trying to stretch the hit into a double. The Lions tacked on two more insurance runs when Parise, who finished 4-for-4 with four batted in, singled home Noah Doi and Drew Branstetter.

Drawbaugh worked around a leadoff walk in the bottom half of the inning to secure the victory for the Lions. The freshman pitched the final 1 2/3 innings without allowing a hit. He struck out two and walked two.

"It was my first time catching him in a game, so I just trusted him," Parise said. "I know his potential, and I just trust that he was going to throw for a strike every pitch, like the 3-2 curveball. I just had a feeling."

Trinity's Landon Kuntzelman and Camp Hill's Dom Tozzi deserved better than being a footnote in the meeting between the Mid-Penn Capital rivals. The two starting pitchers battled in a classic duel. Neither allowed an earned run.

Kuntzelman was every bit Tozzi's equal, as the senior scattered three hits while striking out eight and walking three in six innings of work. The lone run Kuntzelman allowed was when Parise singled home Jude Guyer, who had reached on an error from second base in the top of the third inning.

"I'm absolutely not surprised with his level of performance today with the amount of work that he put in the preseason," Trinity head coach Chris Cap said. "He got a little bit of a late start because of that basketball run, but overall just really happy with his performance. He executed his pitches against a high-quality team today."

Tozzi put up zeroes on the scoreboard, cruising through the Trinity lineup until the fifth inning when the Lions' defense let him down with two errors in the frame. Ty Book's chopper to shortstop got through to the outfield, scoring Dominic Haas and Ryan Balaban and giving the Shamrocks a 2-1 lead. Tozzi allowed five hits over 6 1/3 innings while striking out 10 and walking two.

"We call him the quiet assassin," Spiegel said. "He's doing breathing exercises that Coach Whitman helps him with, and he's eerily quiet on his game days. It's working wonders for him because he's been unhittable the last three games after he started doing those exercises."

Ayden Thelen led the Trinity (7-5, 4-5 Capital) offense as the only Shamrocks player with multiple hits, going 2-for-3.

