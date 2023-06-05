Playing your best at this time of year is the hope, but winning, even without the style points, is all that matters when the alternative is losing, which ends your season. Camp Hill head baseball coach Matt Spiegel judged the Lions’ performance on Monday afternoon in their PIAA Class 3A first-round game against Julia R. Masterman School at Cumberland Valley High School as somewhere between a C and C-minus.

Thankfully for the Lions, it was good enough to top the Blue Dragons 6-2 and advance to the quarterfinals against Neumann-Goretti on Thursday at a site and time to be determined.

“Good base running and taking advantage of some mistakes let us look a little better than we played today,” Spiegel said. “There’s never a bad time to win a state playoff game, especially by a 6-2 count.”

From the outset, Masterman looked shaky in the field as it made numerous miscues in the first inning. Right-fielder Kato Magnum lost a ball in the sun for an RBI double off Luke Parise’s bat, scoring Dom Tozzi from second base. Catcher Gabe Lopata failed to block numerous pitches in the dirt, surrendering three wild pitches, which allowed a batter to reach on a third strike and two runners to score from third base. Second baseman Owen Kingsley capped off the disarray when he booted Luke Becker’s easy grounder leading to a 4-0 Camp Hill lead.

But after that inning, Blue Dragons’ starter Oliver Dmochowski settled down, allowing only two more hits the rest of the way.

On the mound for Camp Hill (19-3-1), Tozzi sometimes struggled with his command but stifled the Masterman bats behind 12 strikeouts. The junior right-hander allowed one earned run on six hits and three walks before hitting his pitch count limit with one out in the seventh inning. Tozzi was at his best when it mattered the most as he stranded six Blue Dragons in scoring position.

“I was a little bit off today,” Tozzi said. “I couldn’t find the zone at times, but I just tried to dial it in, breathe, and take my time.”

Tozzi, the Lions’ No. 2 starter this season, got the starting assignment thanks to some convincing from Spiegel’s coaching staff.

“This is where I’m so happy to have my assistant coaches Jordan Weber and Casey Shore around because as of yesterday at about 4:30, I was set to throw Luke,” Spiegel said. “With my personality, I want to take care of what’s in front of me, and there is no tomorrow. Those guys helped my perspective to realize that if there is a tomorrow, now we’re in a really good spot.”

Parise added to the Camp Hill lead in the fifth inning when he obliterated a letter-high fastball deep over the left-field wall. The catcher capped off the solo shot with a bat flip that thrilled his teammates and the partisan crowd.

“It felt a little bit too much because I’ve seen my friends hitting them out, and I had to do something,” Parise joked afterward.

But Masterman (11-3) responded with a run of its own as a Camp Hill error, and two Blue Dragon hits plated a score to trail 5-2 in the sixth inning.

Looking to add insurance runs, Camp Hill used small ball as Kobe Moore singled, stole second and advanced to third base on another wild pitch. After Hayden Ziegler popped up for the first out, Spiegel called for Noah Doi to drop down a suicide squeeze bunt. With Moore racing down the line, Doi fought off a high, inside fastball to get the bunt down and push the lead to 6-2.

Jonathan Drawbaugh finished the game for the Lions, getting the final two outs to secure the victory.

“I trust him,” Parise said about the freshman pitcher. “I knew he was going to close it out. He’s been magnificent all season. Having him like that is just so good for us.”

Victor Nordlof and Kingsley each had two hits for Masterman in the loss. The Blue Dragons are now 0-6 in first-round state playoff games.

Parise went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two runs driven in, while Moore and Doi had the other RBIs for the Lions.

