After leading Camp Hill baseball to a District 3 Class 3A title and PIAA silver-medal honors this spring, Luke Parise has reeled in another postseason accolade.
MaxPreps released its
2023 Small Town All-America Team Thursday, and Parise was tabbed with a Second Team nod as a catcher. The team consists of 60 players who competed at schools with less than 1,000 students from towns with a population less than 10,000 people.
Parise’s senior season went to the tune of a .464 batting average with six doubles, three home runs and 16 RBIs. The Saint Joseph’s commit doubled as the Lions’ ace, compiling a 10-1 record, a 1.17 earned-run average and struck out 120 batters across 71 1/3 innings.
Parise’s All-America Second Team honor pairs with Mid-Penn Capital All-Division Player of the Year laurels and an All-Sentinel Player of the Year nod.
