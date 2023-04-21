SHIPPENSBURG — Cedar Cliff’s Brady Wagner didn’t realize he'd retired the last 13 Shippensburg batters he faced.

In Friday’s nonleague matchup, the Greyhounds ambushed the senior for three runs in the bottom of the second inning, including a two-run home run from Tucker Chamberlin. But once he escaped the inning, he entered the third with a changed mindset.

With new confidence, Wagner just needed run support. Slowly but surely, the Colts chipped into the three-run deficit, and with a six-run, two-out rally in the top of the seventh, overcame the Greyhounds for a 9-3 victory in Shippensburg.

“That's what we said at the end of the game. (Brady) got a little rattled, let emotions get the best of him, but then he overcame that,” Cedar Cliff head coach Justin Secrest said. “That leadership took over, he settled down, and our guys responded to that in the last inning. We started off a little flat, obviously, but once we started swinging the bats, good things came.”

The Greyhounds (6-5, 5-3 Mid-Penn Colonial) belted out four hits in the three-run second, kickstarted by an Elijah Bailey double. With a runner in scoring position, Troy Chamberlin cracked the score column with an RBI single into left.

Tucker Chamberlin drove in his brother on the two-run bomb, and Everson Weller split the gap for a double to cap the early frenzy. Bailey smoked another double in the third for the final Ship hit.

Wagner pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and one hit batter.

“I always have confidence in myself,” Wagner said. “It was just little location issues that I knew I could flatten out. It just happens sometimes. You go out there, you screw up and you have to bounce back.”

After the Colts scattered three runs between the third and sixth innings, their bats exploded for the six-run seventh.

Sam Grube gave Cedar Cliff (7-4, 5-3 Commonwealth) its first lead, lofting an RBI single between shortstop and left field. Bennett Secrest, after an 0 for 3 start at the plate, emptied the bases with a three-run double down the left-field line. Cayden Bender punctuated the two-out rally with a two-run big fly to right-center.

“The first three at-bats were pretty rough,” Bennett Secrest said. “I knew I needed to do a job for my team, and I came through.”

Ayden Frey scored the Colts’ initial runs in the third and fifth innings after reaching base on a triple and a double. Bennett Secrest plated the Delaware commit on an RBI ground out in the third while Bender punched a single through the right side of the infield for Frey’s second run.

Jordan Negley tied the game in the fifth, drawing an RBI walk to plate Bender.

“It’s a big confidence booster,” Justin Secrest said of the Colts’ late-game production. “I keep telling these guys they can swing the bat. We got a good hitting lineup, and they just got to trust it, get after the pitch and be aggressive. The good things will come and obviously it came today.”

Brady Maciejewski pitched 4 1/3 innings in a start for the Greyhounds, permitting three runs on five hits while walking four and fanning three. Jackson Stought was tagged for six runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief to go along with four free passes and five strikeouts.

Cedar Cliff has won five straight while Shippensburg has fallen into a three-game skid.

“We're all coming together as team,” Bennett Secrest said. “Defense is starting to look a lot better and we're starting to click hitting wise.”

