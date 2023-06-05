The Mid-Penn Conference released its 2023 Baseball All-Division all-stars Saturday, and two local players and coaches received top honors in their division.

Boiling Springs junior Jonah Richardson and head coach Paul VonStein were named Colonial Player of the Year and Co-Coach of the Year after leading the Bubblers to a share of the Colonial crown and a District 3 Class 4A playoff berth.

Camp Hill senior Luke Parise and skipper Matt Spiegel earned the same honors in the Capital. The Lions claimed back-to-back league titles — for the first time since 1988 and 1989 — and struck District 3 4A gold. Camp Hill opens the PIAA tournament Monday afternoon against Masterman at Cumberland Valley High School.

Below is the complete list of Sentinel-area athletes honored with all-star selections. The full list can be found here.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

First team — Parker Tarnoci, Cedar Cliff

First team — Bennett Secrest. Cedar Cliff

First team — Brady Grimes, Cumberland Valley

First team — Ryan Rubin, Cumberland Valley

First team — Anderson French, Red Land

Second team — Cayden Bender, Cedar Cliff

Second team — Luke Minium, Cedar Cliff

Second team — Brady Hawkins, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Kyler Parks, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Ty Kaunas, Red Land

Honorable mention — Ayden Frey, Cedar Cliff

Honorable mention — Jordan Negley, Cedar Cliff

Honorable mention — Aidan Barrow-Somers, Cumberland Valley

Honorable mention — Brett Minnich, Red Land

Honorable mention — Cooper Artley, Red Land

Player of the Year: Nate Payne, Central Dauphin

Coach of the Year: Troy Smith, Central Dauphin

Keystone Division

First team — Thomas Davenport, Carlisle

First team — Jeff Lougee, Mechanicsburg

First team — Will Hummel, Mechanicsburg

First team —Reese Young, Mechanicsburg

Second team — Richard Kline, Carlisle

Second team — Shawn Karpaitis, Mechanicsburg

Second team — Zach Lochary, Mechanicsburg

Honorable mention — Dorian Stroud, Carlisle

Honorable mention — Louis Shank, Carlisle

Honorable mention — Eli Pratt, Mechanicsburg

Player of the Year: Noah Heath, Lower Dauphin

Coach of the Year: Ken Kulina, Lower Dauphin

Colonial Division

First team — Jonah Richardson, Boiling Springs

First team — Maddex LaBuda, Boiling Springs

First team — Matt McNair, Boiling Springs

First team — Timmy Bonin, Northern

First team — Troy Chamberlin, Shippensburg

Second team — Caleb Stewart, Big Spring

Second team — Joey Serafin, Boiling Springs

Second team — Collin McDonald, Northern

Second team — Alex Williams, Northern

Second team — Tucker Chamberlin, Shippensburg

Honorable mention — Mason Yohn, Northern

Honorable mention — Spencer Cunningham, Northern

Player of the Year: Jonah Richardson, Boiling Springs

Coach of the Year: Paul VonStein, Boiling Springs; Eric Shaner, Greencastle

Capital Division

First team — Luke Parise, Camp Hill

First team — Dom Tozzi, Camp Hill

First team — Ryan Stover, East Pennsboro

First team — Andrew Swenson, East Pennsboro

First team — Mark Cap, Trinity

First team — Ryan Balaban, Trinity

First team — Landon Kuntzelman, Trinity

First team — Josiah Bowie, Trinity

Second team — Drew Branstetter, Camp Hill

Second team — Hayden Ziegler, Camp Hill

Second team — Ayden Thelen, Trinity

Honorable mention — Kobe Moore, Camp Hill

Honorable mention — Jonathan Drawbaugh, Camp Hill

Honorable mention — Luke Becker, Camp Hill

Honorable mention — Jovi DeJesus, East Pennsboro

Honorable mention — Ty Book, Trinity

Honorable mention — Preston Groff, Trinity

Player of the Year: Luke Parise, Camp Hill

Coach of the Year: Matt Spiegel, Camp Hill