The Mid-Penn Conference released its 2023 Baseball All-Division all-stars Saturday, and two local players and coaches received top honors in their division.
Boiling Springs junior Jonah Richardson and head coach Paul VonStein were named Colonial Player of the Year and Co-Coach of the Year after leading the Bubblers to a share of the Colonial crown and a District 3 Class 4A playoff berth.
Camp Hill senior Luke Parise and skipper Matt Spiegel earned the same honors in the Capital. The Lions claimed back-to-back league titles — for the first time since 1988 and 1989 — and struck District 3 4A gold. Camp Hill opens the PIAA tournament Monday afternoon against Masterman at Cumberland Valley High School.
Below is the complete list of Sentinel-area athletes honored with all-star selections. The full list can be found here.
People are also reading…
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
First team — Parker Tarnoci, Cedar Cliff
First team — Bennett Secrest. Cedar Cliff
First team — Brady Grimes, Cumberland Valley
First team — Ryan Rubin, Cumberland Valley
First team — Anderson French, Red Land
Second team — Cayden Bender, Cedar Cliff
Second team — Luke Minium, Cedar Cliff
Second team — Brady Hawkins, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Kyler Parks, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Ty Kaunas, Red Land
Honorable mention — Ayden Frey, Cedar Cliff
Honorable mention — Jordan Negley, Cedar Cliff
Honorable mention — Aidan Barrow-Somers, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Brett Minnich, Red Land
Honorable mention — Cooper Artley, Red Land
Player of the Year: Nate Payne, Central Dauphin
Coach of the Year: Troy Smith, Central Dauphin
Keystone Division
First team — Thomas Davenport, Carlisle
First team — Jeff Lougee, Mechanicsburg
First team — Will Hummel, Mechanicsburg
First team —Reese Young, Mechanicsburg
Second team — Richard Kline, Carlisle
Second team — Shawn Karpaitis, Mechanicsburg
Second team — Zach Lochary, Mechanicsburg
Honorable mention — Dorian Stroud, Carlisle
Honorable mention — Louis Shank, Carlisle
Honorable mention — Eli Pratt, Mechanicsburg
Player of the Year: Noah Heath, Lower Dauphin
Coach of the Year: Ken Kulina, Lower Dauphin
Colonial Division
First team — Jonah Richardson, Boiling Springs
First team — Maddex LaBuda, Boiling Springs
First team — Matt McNair, Boiling Springs
First team — Timmy Bonin, Northern
First team — Troy Chamberlin, Shippensburg
Second team — Caleb Stewart, Big Spring
Second team — Joey Serafin, Boiling Springs
Second team — Collin McDonald, Northern
Second team — Alex Williams, Northern
Second team — Tucker Chamberlin, Shippensburg
Honorable mention — Mason Yohn, Northern
Honorable mention — Spencer Cunningham, Northern
Player of the Year: Jonah Richardson, Boiling Springs
Coach of the Year: Paul VonStein, Boiling Springs; Eric Shaner, Greencastle
Capital Division
First team — Luke Parise, Camp Hill
First team — Dom Tozzi, Camp Hill
First team — Ryan Stover, East Pennsboro
First team — Andrew Swenson, East Pennsboro
First team — Mark Cap, Trinity
First team — Ryan Balaban, Trinity
First team — Landon Kuntzelman, Trinity
First team — Josiah Bowie, Trinity
Second team — Drew Branstetter, Camp Hill
Second team — Hayden Ziegler, Camp Hill
Second team — Ayden Thelen, Trinity
Honorable mention — Kobe Moore, Camp Hill
Honorable mention — Jonathan Drawbaugh, Camp Hill
Honorable mention — Luke Becker, Camp Hill
Honorable mention — Jovi DeJesus, East Pennsboro
Honorable mention — Ty Book, Trinity
Honorable mention — Preston Groff, Trinity
Player of the Year: Luke Parise, Camp Hill
Coach of the Year: Matt Spiegel, Camp Hill
2023 PIAA Baseball brackets
6A bracket
5A bracket
4A bracket
3A bracket
2A bracket
1A bracket
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports