As the regular season winds down in spring sports, all teams will celebrate their seniors with a recognition night. Emotions can run high with the realization that, for many, this will be one of the last times they step onto the field with the friends they've grown up with as teammates.

Maybe it was that bittersweet sentiment, or perhaps the Bubblers' routine was affected by the extra time it took to honor the 10 seniors before Tuesday's baseball game between Boiling Springs and James Buchanan in a pregame ceremony.

Starting pitcher Maddex LaBuda struggled with the feel of his breaking ball from the outset. The Rockets' Hayden Sanchez and Jimmy Bell jumped on fastballs to single and double, respectively, scoring the first run of the game three batters in. James Buchanan added a run when Bell raced home after a wild pitch to put the host Bubblers in a 2-0 hole.

Some teams may be disheartened and struggle playing from behind before even getting a chance to bat, but not this Boiling Springs squad. Bubbletown immediately answered with four runs in the bottom of the first on its way to a 15-2 mercy rule thumping over James Buchanan, bringing the Bubblers one step closer to winning the Mid-Penn Colonial Division.

"I think it's a mentality thing," LaBuda said. "Last year, we had a lot of close games where we'd go down, and then we'd try to fight, but we'd never finish it. But knowing that we can hit the ball and we're a good team, whether it was down 5-0 or 2-0, it doesn't matter. I knew our team would come through."

Boiling Springs (12-5) used a relentless offensive attack up and down its lineup, coupled with poor defense by James Buchanan (6-11), to erase the early deficit and quickly put the game out of reach. Numerous Rocket errors and miscues prolonged rallies, and the Bubblers took advantage, sending 13 batters to the plate in the second inning, scoring eight runs to jump out to a 12-2 lead.

"Matty (McNair) starts it up at the top, and Michael (Crowther) at the bottom," catcher Nick Truax said. "This is a total team effort. Nobody's going to come out here and win the game by themself. Everyone did their job today, and that was why we put 15 runs on the board."

Eight Bubblers collected hits, eight scored runs, and seven drove in at least a run to prove Truax's point. Boiling Springs pounded out 13 hits, led by a 4-for-4 display from leadoff hitter McNair, and three runs batted in from Crowther on a pair of singles. Truax reached base in all four plate appearances on a single, two walks, and a hit batter while driving in two.

Lost in the offensive explosion was LaBuda's performance on the mound. The senior right-hander settled down after allowing the two runs in the first and getting squeezed by the home plate umpire in the second for his only two walks.

"Maddex didn't have his best stuff going out there, but he battled, and he knew he had our defense behind him," Truax said.

LaBuda didn't need much of that defense, though, as he struck out seven batters in a row at one point on his way to fanning 12 in the game. The Liberty University commit didn't allow another base hit after the first inning and set down the last 11 Rocket batters to complete the five-inning complete game.

