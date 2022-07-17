Big 26 Baseball: Shippensburg's Tucker and Troy Chamberlin tap into brotherly connection for Team PA

HARRISBURG — Tucker and Troy Chamberlin spent their Big 26 Baseball Classic series warming up in the outfield and signing autographs for fans side-by-side, displaying the connection they’ve naturally formed on the baseball diamond.

It began with tee ball for the Shippensburg brothers — Tucker at age 5, Troy at age 4. They’ve spent weekends playing catch in the backyard, competed in various circuits and showcases and most recently teamed to help the Greyhound baseball team forge a 12-8 record this past spring.

This weekend’s ninth annual Big 26 Classic at FNB Field added another chapter to the brothers’ baseball story, as the Greyhound duo represented Team Pennsylvania. Tucker, a rising senior, served as one of three dual players on the Pennsylvania roster while Troy, one of two rising juniors on the Keystone squad, made up a quarter of the home team’s catching contingent.

Pennsylvania won the annual three-game series, securing a 7-6 win in Game 1 and a 7-2 triumph in Game 2 before dropping a walk-off 7-6 decision in Game 3. The series victory was Pennsylvania’s sixth, expanding its Big 26 series lead to 6-3 over Maryland.

“Being young, always growing up together, in the backyard doing stuff,” Tucker said, “it translates onto the field. Pitcher-catcher duo, when I'm a short throwing down, we have a connection that I think nobody else has, and it really helps with our game.”

Across the three games, Tucker and Troy helped Pennsylvania get the job done. While the pair never formed a battery, an opportunity both were disappointed to miss, they each contributed their share of assists to the Team PA cause.

Tucker, who recently committed to Millersville, wielded the majority of his production from the pitcher’s mound. Perched atop the hill, Tucker pitched three innings of one-hit ball and struck out three batters across two innings in Game 3. At the plate, he snapped accounted for the first hit of Sunday's game with an infield single. He also worked a walk and stole a base earlier in the series.

Troy’s main contribution came from behind the plate, where he caught a combined six scoreless frames. He also made consistent contact off the bat and managed a seven-pitch free pass Sunday.

Throughout the series, whether it was on the diamond or from the dugout, the pair supported one another.

“I think it's all about having fun and how we always have a connection and everything,” Troy said. “We just know when we're out here, we push each other and we get our stuff done.”

The Big 26 showcase also provided the chance to represent Shippensburg on a larger stage.

The brothers cited the hope of drawing more interest to the Greyhound program through their Big 26 appearance. And after a 12-8 season, a year that came a few spots shy of qualifying for the District 3 Class 5A playoffs, they’re ready to shoot Shippensburg into another stratosphere.

“It's definitely big getting Shippensburg’s name out for baseball,” Tucker said. “Next year, we're looking at making the playoffs, making an even bigger name for us, but this is only helping us maybe get kids looks at home and definitely looks for us.”

Tucker was recently named an All-Sentinel First Team honoree after a banner campaign that included a 6-1 record, a 1.05 earned-run average and 76 strikeouts in 43 innings of work. He also batted .339 with 17 runs scored and four doubles. Troy, who appears to be in the beginning stages of a promising prep career, batted .229 this spring with two doubles, one triple and five RBIs.

But more than anything, the brothers circled back to their unbreakable bond, a bond that was only magnified with this weekend’s memorable Big 26 Classic together.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to be playing here together,” Troy said. “It's awesome.”