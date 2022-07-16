Big 26 Baseball: Mechanicsburg's Shawn Karpaitis comes through, helps propel Team PA to Game 2 win

HARRISBURG — Mechanicsburg's Shawn Karpaitis came through again.

After a perfect showing at the plate Friday that included a fourth-inning triple, the Wildcat rising senior dropped in a two-RBI single Saturday and jump-started a four-run seventh inning for Team Pennsylvania against Team Maryland. Along with a two-run home run from Governor Mifflin's Tyler Minick, underlined a colossal seventh inning and a 7-2 win for Pennsylvania in Game 2 of the Big 26 Classic at FNB Field.

Saturday's triumph clinched the 2022 series for the host team and improved Team Pennsylvania's overall Big 26 record to 6-3. Pennsylvania won Friday's opener 7-6.

"It means a lot," Karpaitis said of claiming the series. "Everybody here is bringing the energy, everybody's hype, everybody is happy that we now have the series and everybody just wants the sweep now."

The third and final game of the series is scheduled for Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

"Obviously it raised the energy of the team," Karpatis said of Friday's triple, "but other than that, it felt good, it felt like it broke the ice for me. I was a lot more comfortable in the game after that.

"And then even today, it wasn't the prettiest swing but it got the job done. But at the same time, it gets RBIs, gets the job done and I'm proud of what I did."

Prior to pivotal seventh inning, Pennsylvania lifted the lid on a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth. Exeter's Alex Kelsey opened the three-run frame with an infield RBI single and North Penn's Jack Picozzi plated another run on a single to center, scoring Carlisle's Thomas Davenport. The final run crossed home on a wild throw into second base.

Maryland mustered a run in the bottom half of the fifth on a Leo Foust RBI single and scratched across its other tally in the eighth on a one-run single from Brayden Martin into the left-center gap.

Here’s how local players fared in Game 2 of the three-game series:

Thomas Davenport (Carlisle)

Position: 2B

Summary: Davenport kept the momentum rolling Saturday after a strong Game 1 performance — a 1 for 2 day with an RBI single — and batted 2 for 3 with another pair of singles. He also stole second in the top of the first and scored a run in the three-run fifth inning. Davenport wrapped up Game 2 with two innings at second base.

Luke Parise (Camp Hill)

Position: C

Summary: Camp Hill's utility man didn't register a hit Saturday but reached base on two errors in two plate appearances. Parise scored a run in the seventh inning off Karpaitis' single. To complement his offensive production, the Lions rising senior caught three shutout frames.

Paddy Hernjak (Cumberland Valley)

Position: LF

Summary: Hernjak was another local player to record a knock Saturday. The CV rising senior went 1 for 2 in four innings played, lining a single into right-center in the eighth inning on an 0-2 count. He also secured the final out of the game, a short fly out to left.

Shawn Karpaitis (Mechanicsburg)

Position: C

Summary: Karpaitis' riveting two-RBI single highlighted his evening, however the Mechanicsburg backstop also caught innings four and five Saturday. In his other plate appearance in the top of the ninth, Karpaitis grounded out to first.

Tucker Chamberlin (Shippensburg)

Position: SS

Summary: Tucker manned the infield for the first five frames Saturday before jumping into the batter's box innings seven and nine. The recent Millersville pledge worked a six-pitch walk in his first plate appearance and came around to score on Karpaitis' single after swiping second.

Troy Chamberlin (Shippensburg)

Position: C

Summary: Shippensburg's backstop took two swings at the plate Saturday, recording a pair of hard-hit line outs to second base and center field. Troy also caught innings six and seven, a pair of scoreless frames.