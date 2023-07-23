HARRISBURG — It was déjà vu at FNB Field Sunday in Game 3 of the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic.

Less than 24 hours after surrendering 11 runs in six innings to Pennsylvania, Maryland matched the hosts' output for an 11-1 Game 3 victory to claim the series two games to one. Maryland spotted 10 runs through five innings in an 11-7 Game 1 win Friday before Pennsylvania responded with an 11-7 triumph Saturday.

Despite the setback, Cedar Cliff's Sam Grube was dubbed Pennsylvania's Game 3 MVP for his 2-for-2 display, which included two singles and a run scored. Governor Mifflin's Bryce Detwiler was awarded the PA series MVP, and Sammy Berman earned honors for Maryland.

Maryland's series victory was its fourth in the annual showcase. Pennsylvania has won the other six.

"It feels good to finally get back on the hitting track and getting some hits there," Grube said. "But it doesn't really mean anything when we were down a lot."

Maryland executed its series-clinching win with a seven-run second inning, a two-run sixth, and tallies in the first and third. Garrett Worth paced the visitors with three RBIs on a bases-clearing second-inning double while six other players logged an RBI each.

Pennsylvania didn't have a player record an RBI, as Grube scampered home on a dropped pick-off attempt in the sixth inning. Oxford Area pitcher Landen Rozich didn't allow a hit in 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief and struck out three Maryland batters.

"So many new friends, so many new experiences and great competition," Grube said of his Big 26 experience. "Nothing bad (came out of it) other than we lost."

Below is a look at how each Sentinel-area player fared in Game 3.

Matt McNair

Position: Left fielder

Stats: 0 for 2

Notes: McNair's Big 26 showcase ended with a lineout to center and a strikeout looking for the final out of the game.

Sam Grube

Position: Shortstop

Stats: 2 for 2, 1 R

Notes: Grube accounted for two of Pennsylvania's five hits. The Cedar Cliff rising senior smoked a single into right in the sixth inning, later scoring, and slipped a second knock past shortstop in the eighth. He also collected three infield assists and one putout.

Cayden Bender

Position: First base

Stats: 0 for 2

Notes: Bender lasered a ground ball to shortstop in the sixth inning which was turned for a double play. He struck out looking in his second plate appearance.

Colin Basehore

Position: Left fielder

Stats: 0 for 1, 1 BB

Notes: Basehore had two quality plate appearances Sunday. He worked a five-pitch walk in the second inning and loudly flied out to left in the fifth.

Alex Sauve

Position: Third base

Stats: 0 for 2

Notes: Sauve struck out looking in both of his at-bats and covered the hot corner for the first five innings.

Troy Chamberlin

Position: Catcher

Stats: 0 for 2

Notes: Chamberlin struck out looking twice Sunday. He also caught the final three innings.

Photos: Pennsylvania, Maryland face off in 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic