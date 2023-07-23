HARRISBURG — A cloud of dirt kicked up deep in the FNB Field infield Saturday during Game 2 of the Big 26 Baseball Classic, as Pennsylvania’s Sam Grube lunged to his left, preventing the ball from fleeing into the outfield. Maryland’s Brennan Inscoe raced toward first base, attempting to beat Grube’s throw for a second-inning single.

Grube’s throw never came.

Still, the dive parked Maryland’s Lukas Loring at second, where he’d remain through the scoreless half-inning.

“I saw it up the middle, and I thought I had a chance to get it, and I did,” Grube said. “But my right arm was under my glove, and I couldn't get it out to flip on to second. I definitely wish I could have had it. It would’ve been really cool.”

While some players use the annual Big 26 Classic as a three-game series to display their hitting mechanics, Grube is focused on the defensive aspect while covering shortstop for the Keystone State. His second-inning save Saturday helped propel Pennsylvania to an 11-7 win over Maryland, evening the series at a game apiece.

Pennsylvania eyes its seventh series victory Sunday when the bordering states clash in a 1:05 p.m. finale.

“For me, I think it's more important in my mind to not make any errors and to play the field well,” said Grube, a rising senior at Cedar Cliff. “I probably value (defense) over hitting.”

The diving stop was one clip in a volume of defensive cinema. Grube played the first four innings at shortstop and accumulated five infield assists in that stretch. Two came in the first frame, as the Colt standout charged and plucked two soft ground balls before firing on to first.

Grube repeated the same routine each time a ball was hit his direction.

“Definitely stay down because it's a big league field,” he said. “It's not like a high school field. It's gonna be bumpy. It's gonna take the perfect balance.”

Cedar Cliff teammate Cayden Bender, playing first base, received each of Grube's putouts. The prior connection, while building new relationships with his Pennsylvania teammates, added another level of enthusiasm to Grube’s defensive mindset.

“Bender was super excited when he found out that I was at short, and I was super excited when I found out he was at first,” Grube said. “He’s amazing over there at first. He gets everything.”

And Grube hasn’t limited his contribution to defense. He didn’t record a hit Saturday but worked a pair of walks and scored on Bryce Detwiler’s triple as part of Pennsylvania's eight-run third inning.

The bounce-back game followed a 0-for-3 performance Friday. In the series opener, Maryland poured on 10 runs in the first five innings and toughed out an 11-7 triumph.

“It’s great,” Grube said of Pennsylvania's confidence. “(Game 3) is gonna be electric, and I feel it’s gonna be amazing. I can’t wait.”

Grube will settle back in at short for the final four innings Sunday.

He’ll carry the same assurance that shined through Saturday.

Photos: Pennsylvania, Maryland face off in 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic