HARRISBURG — Behind the facemask of his Cumberland Valley football helmet, Alex Sauve can block out all of his surroundings. On the baseball field, with all but a pair of Oakley sunglasses or the bill of his cap shading his eyes, the moment slows down, and the pressure can grow heavier.

“Football, when you play, you're locked in,” Sauve said. “During the game, you don't even notice the crowd. With baseball, there's a lot more downtime. So you're able to just look up and be like, ‘Wow, it's pretty amazing.’ It's one thing I've been trying to take in from my four years, even during football games, too. Before the game, just look up and realize how blessed I am to be where I am at.”

As a two-sport standout playing linebacker on the gridiron and third base on the diamond, Sauve has drawn interest from both NCAA football and baseball programs. This weekend’s Big 26 Baseball Classic between Pennsylvania and Maryland at FNB Field amplified recruitment on the baseball side with CV’s rising senior showcasing his talents across the three-game series for Team Pennsylvania.

Maryland edged Pennsylvania with a 2-1 series win, producing 11-7 and 11-1 victories in games 1 and 3. The Keystone State took Game 2 behind an 11-7 decision.

“It's been a great experience, playing with guys that I don't know and don't normally play with,” Sauve said. “And then also playing with a couple of guys that I do play with and people I play against almost every day.”

Scouts from 20 to 30 colleges lined the seats behind home plate Friday through Sunday. Sauve covered third base across all three games and totaled six plate appearances, batting 1-for-6 with a single in Pennsylvania’s Game 2 triumph. Big 26 also hosted a pro-style workout Friday afternoon on the campus of Penn State Harrisburg, giving scouts a viewpoint of players outside of the game setting.

“(Big 26) has done a lot,” Sauve said. “I've been contacted by a couple of coaches. And just these three days, four days I've been here, it's helped me out a lot with baseball.”

The summer months have been a balancing act for the CV standout, who has spent most of a given week at football workouts in preparation of the fast-approaching season. On the weekend, he shifts to baseball, keeping his swing and defensive mechanics in tune.

"It's been tough," Sauve said. "It's been a journey. It's pretty fun, though.”

Throughout the process, each sport has required a different approach.

“With football, I would say I gotta get more mentally locked in,” Sauve said. “With baseball, I need to play loose. So it's two different adjustments."

Sauve hasn’t ruled out the idea of playing both sports in college — he’s talked with athletes who’ve attempted balancing both — but said he’s taking one day at a time heading into his senior year.

Big 26 strengthened his baseball passion.

“It's just been a really great experience,” he said. “And to anyone out there thinking about doing it, I would highly recommend it.”

Photos: Pennsylvania, Maryland face off in 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic