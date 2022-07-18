Big 26 Baseball: Carlisle's Thomas Davenport hopes to 'set the stage' for Herd program with series MVP nod

HARRISBURG — Clutching his Big 26 Baseball Classic series MVP trophy on the first-base line of FNB Field Sunday, Carlisle’s Thomas Davenport paused before answering the first question in a post-game interview.

Rather than talking about the newest addition to his trophy case, the rising senior rattled off a list of people he encountered across his Big 26 appearance: the Team Pennsylvania coaching staff, the FNB Field grounds crew, teammates, family, friends, support from the Carlisle program, etc.

Then he circled back to the Thundering Herd.

Davenport was a key piece to a Carlisle program that went 13-7 this spring and qualified for the District 3 Class 6A playoffs for the second straight year despite the departure of 12 graduating seniors. The trophy Davenport held was a shock, he said, but the opportunity to set the stage for future players in the Herd program is what spoke loudest.

With Davenport’s help, Team Pennsylvania captured its sixth Big 26 series this weekend against Team Maryland. The hosts claimed 7-6 and 7-2 wins Friday and Saturday before dropping a chance at a series sweep in a 7-6 walk-off defeat Sunday.

“I think we got a couple of guys that could play here next year,” Davenport said of the Herd, “if they have good high school seasons. Other than that, we'll have a pretty good team. So, a lot of young guys, a lot of young talent, but I think they're ready.”

Four hits across the three-game series locked in Davenport’s series MVP honors. Davenport opened his Big 26 appearance with a 1-for-2 night Friday, including an eighth-inning RBI single that clinched Pennsylvania’s Game 1 win. Davenport followed that with a pair of singles Saturday, going 2 for 3, and capped the weekend series with a scorching double down the left-field line Sunday.

Davenport also manned second base in all three games and stole second base Saturday evening.

“I was just hunting fastballs all weekend,” Davenport said of his strategy at the plate. “A lot of these guys like to get ahead on fastballs, and so I was looking first-pitch fastball, and it just worked out, and I put the barrel of my bat on ‘em.”

Before reeling in Big 26 laurels, Davenport ascended to the showcase with a breakout varsity season as a junior. Following a sophomore campaign where he slashed .194 across 19 games played, Davenport rocketed his batting average to a team-leading .469 clip this season spearheaded by nine doubles, one home run and 26 RBIs. He also plated 13 runs and rattled opposing batters on the mound with a 3-3 record, a 3.42 earned-run average and 30 strikeouts.

Davenport cited a hard work ethic and the support around him toward his progression. The Big 26 series also granted him the avenue to showcase his individual assets to 25-30 college scouts in attendance, all while paving a hopeful path for others in the Carlisle program.

“It means a lot being the only guy from Carlisle (here),” Davenport said. “It definitely puts a lot of weight and pressure on my shoulders, but I feel like I did a pretty good job. Hopefully it means more guys from Carlisle will be here next year.”

Davenport’s next steps include continuing to point Carlisle in an upward direction. Prior to the last two seasons, the Herd were mired in a 10-year postseason drought and held only five playoffs entries, stretching back to 1984.

But clutching his Big 26 MVP trophy at the conclusion of a show-out weekend, Davenport thought about those around him who helped him reach this point and how his Big 26 opportunity could open doors for current and future Carlisle players down the line.

“The experience has been great,” Davenport said. “Back when tryouts were happening, I just always wanted to make this team, always heard about it. And having the opportunity to play up at a stage like this, the Senators stadium … it’s been amazing.”