Big 26 Baseball: Carlisle's Thomas Davenport awarded series MVP in Team PA's Game 3 heartbreaker

HARRISBURG — Few pitchers on Team Maryland had the stuff to set down Carlisle's Thomas Davenport and Mechanicsburg's Shawn Karpaitis.

That trend extended to Sunday in Game 3 of the Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field, as the Sentinel-area athletes struck for a pair of doubles, aiding Team Pennsylvania's five-run sixth inning. Karpaitis' two-RBI double gave the host team its first lead of the game and Davenport's leadoff two-bagger opened the floodgates to the offensive outburst.

However, Maryland fledged an offensive barrage of its own — a four-run eighth inning — and polished off its comeback effort with an Ethan McNally walk-off single to secure a 7-6 victory.

Pennsylvania earned the series win with 7-6 and 7-2 decisions in Games 1 and 2 and improved its Big 26 record to 6-3 against its bordering state. Davenport was awarded the Big 26 series MVP while Karpaitis was named Team PA's Game 3 Player of the Game.

"I was shocked," Davenport said, clutching his series MVP trophy. "I had four or five hits throughout the weekend, played second base all weekend, and I started to feel comfortable after first game, getting the jitters out, stuff like that. So, it means a lot holding the player of the series."

Trailing 2-0 through five complete, Pennsylvania countered with the five-run sixth highlighted by Karpaitis' two-run double and a two-RBI single from Twin Valley's Kannon Zdimal. A sacrifice fly to left accounted for the final run.

"I was looking for fastball that at-bat," Karpaitis said of his go-ahead double, "so I saw it, I saw it was middle-low and I just went for it. And then after contact, it just felt so pure, and I felt like I was on cloud nine with putting us ahead."

Maryland charged back with the four-run eighth which was ignited by two errors in the field. Jack Butler took advantage of the defensive miscues and plated two on an RBI double to the right-center gap to cut the deficit to one. A third error at first sent the equalizer home.

Maryland's additional runs crossed home in the third and fifth innings.

"It's been such a great opportunity," Karpaitis said of playing in the Big 26 series. "It's honestly been first class."

Here’s how local players fared in the finale of the three-game series:

Thomas Davenport (Carlisle)

Position: 2B

Summary: Adding to his MVP trophy case, Davenport went 1 for 3 Sunday with a double and a run scored. His other two plate appearances resulted in a line out to center and a strikeout. Davenport finished his Big 26 performance with a 4 for 8 line, including three singles, a double, an RBI and a stolen base.

Luke Parise (Camp Hill)

Position: P/C

Summary: Parise saw a variety of action Sunday, pitching the eighth and ninth innings, recording one at-bat and catching during innings four and five. In his two innings on the mound, the Camp Hill rising senior was tagged for five runs (one earned) on three hits and struck out two. Parise grounded out with his lone plate appearance but formed a battery with Shippensburg pitcher Tucker Chamberlin that included three punch outs.

Paddy Hernjak (Cumberland Valley)

Position: LF

Summary: CV's defensive guru batted leadoff and roamed left field from innings one through five for Pennsylvania Sunday. Hernjak went 0 for 2 in across two plate appearances but tracked down three balls from his outfield position, including a pair in the first inning.

Shawn Karpaitis (Mechanicsburg)

Position: C

Summary: Along with securing Player of the Game honors, Karapitis was hit by a pitch in his other trip to the plate. He also held backstop duties for the first three innings. Across the three-game series, the Mechanicsburg rising senior slashed a 3 for 4 line with four RBIs and came just a home run shy of the cycle.

Tucker Chamberlin (Shippensburg)

Position: P/3B

Summary: Like Parise, Tucker Chamberlin played at an array of positions Sunday. His most impressive work was arguably during his two innings on the mound where he didn't permit a hit while walking one and fanning three. In two plate appearances, the Millersville pledge went 1 for 2, driving in Pennsylvania's first run of the game between third base and shortstop. His Big 26 weekend included three total innings of one-hit ball on the bump.

Troy Chamberlin (Shippensburg)

Position: C

Summary: Troy Chamberlin consistently barreled up pitches all weekend but couldn't get a hit to drop. The Shippensburg backstop capped his Big 26 debut with a seven-pitch walk Sunday and a caught a pair of shutout innings. He was one of two rising juniors on the Keystone squad.