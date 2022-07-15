Big 26 Baseball: Camp Hill's Parise, Mechanicsburg's Karpaitis vault Team PA to Game 1 victory

HARRISBURG — Panther Valley’s Cody Orsulak drove a two-RBI single up the middle in the fifth inning, giving Team Pennsylvania its first lead of the game, a lead the hosts would hold en route to a 7-6 win over Team Maryland in Game 1 of the Big 26 Baseball Classic Friday at FNB Field.

A third run scored off Orsulak’s key hit when a botched throw to third allowed Pennsylvania to stretch its lead to two. Camp Hill utility man Luke Parise, one of six Sentinel-area players representing the Keystone State, kickstarted the momentum-shifting inning with an RBI single to right.

“I think it’s awesome,” Parise said of Pennsylvania’s Game 1 win, “and we’re really happy about it going into these next two days. We’re just gonna have fun. We kind of started off a little bit rough and then we just brought it together and the momentum just changed our way.”

Maryland had pounced to a 4-0 lead to open the game, scoring two runs apiece in the first and second innings. Maryland also threatened in the top of the ninth, scoring a run on an error at second and an RBI ground out. Pennsylvania cushioned its lead in the eighth on an RBI single from Carlisle’s Thomas Davenport.

“It’s big momentum going into tomorrow,” Davenport said on Pennsylvania’s tense win. “Hopefully we’ll play as good as we did today, maybe a little bit less errors, but that always happens. So, I think it’s definitely just big momentum.”

Here’s how local players fared in Game 1 of the three-game series:

Thomas Davenport (Carlisle)

Position: 2B

Summary: Carlisle’s linchpin and the co-Mid-Penn Keystone Player of the Year locked down second base for the first five innings Friday. Along with his time in the field, Davenport batted 1 for 2 with an eighth-inning RBI single into center. The single bolstered Team PA’s lead to three at the time.

Luke Parise (Camp Hill)

Position: P

Summary: One of three dual players for Team Pennsylvania, Parise pitched the second inning Friday where he allowed two unearned runs on two hits and two errors. He recorded his first out by way of the strikeout. At the plate, Parise batted 1 for 3 from the cleanup spot, highlighted by a fifth-inning RBI single to right that opened the floodgates to a four-run frame.

Paddy Hernjak (Cumberland Valley)

Position: LF

Summary: Cumberland Valley’s outfield specialist showcased his defensive abilities Friday with a pair of on-the-run grabs in the first inning down the left-field line. He played innings one through five and went 0 for 2 with a hard ground out to short in two plate appearances.

Shawn Karpaitis (Mechanicsburg)

Position: C

Summary: The Wildcat backstop, who recorded time in innings four through six, uncorked a one-out triple in his first plate appearance Friday. The three-bagger led to Pennsylvania’s second run of the night, a tally posted by courtesy runner Alex Kelsey on a wild pitch. Karpaitis also worked a free pass in his other opportunity at the plate.

Tucker Chamberlin (Shippensburg)

Position: P/SS

Summary: Tucker is another third to Team Pennsylvania’s dual-player trifecta. The recent Millersville pledge spun the fourth inning Friday, surrendering one hit and one walk in a scoreless frame. He struck out in his lone at-bat.

Troy Chamberlin (Shippensburg)

Position: C

Summary: One of two rising juniors on the Pennsylvania squad, Troy held catching duties from innings seven through nine Friday. In one plate appearance, Shippensburg’s backstop flew out to center field.