HARRISBURG — Team Maryland was on a mission Friday in Game 1 of the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field.

The visitors plated a first-inning run, and after a scoreless second, exploded for nine tallies across the next three innings in an 11-7 win over Team Pennsylvania.

Clayton Dorsey led Maryland with three RBIs while Austin Weiss hit a two-run, opposite field home run in the fourth inning. Garrett Worth also plated a pair, chopping a two-run single past third base in the fifth.

For the Keystoners, Cameron Burr tagged an RBI single into right in the bottom of the eighth, and Cumberland Valley's Colin Basehore earned an RBI on a bases-loaded walk in the fourth.

In the ninth, Pennsylvania's Bryce Detwiler sparked a comeback attempt with an RBI single into center. Johnny Giordano followed with a two-run double and later scored on a wild pitch to cap Pennsylvania's scoring.

"We started started out very rough, not gonna lie. A lot of walks and gave up some hits," said Boiling Springs' Matt McNair, who hit an eighth-inning double. "But we were playing a little tight, so we had to loosen up. We started loosening up, and we started playing as a team. We've been bonding the last two days, and we started collecting some hits and started to rally back."

Maryland and Pennsylvania pitchers combined to issue 26 walks.

"You know you have to fight back. I mean, it's the game of baseball," McNair said. "Errors are gonna happen. Hits are gonna happen."

Below is a look at how local players fared in Game 1. Game 2 is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. Saturday.

Matt McNair

Position: Left fielder

Stats: 1 for 3, 1 2B

Notes: McNair blistered a double into deep right field in the bottom of the eighth inning. It led to Burr's single, which also plated Cedar Cliff's Cayden Bender. The Bubbletown rising senior logged a strikeout and grounded out to first in his other plate appearances.

Sam Grube

Position: Shortstop

Stats: 0 for 3

Notes: Grube made contact in two of his three at-bats. His first swing was absorbed by Maryland southpaw Evan Dickey and turned for a double play. Grube also grounded out to second and struck out.

Cayden Bender

Position: First base

Stats: 0 for 0, 3 BB, 3 R

Notes: Bender displayed patience at the plate, as he worked a trio of walks and came around to score each time. The Cedar Cliff rising senior scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning, Burr's eighth-inning single and Giordano's ninth-inning double.

Colin Basehore

Position: Left fielder

Stats: 0 for 1, 1 BB

Notes: Maryland had already posted eight runs by the time Basehore drove in Pennsylvania's first, a based-loaded walk in the fourth inning. The Eagle rising senior was active in the outfield Friday, chasing down several Maryland hits in the gap.

Alex Sauve

Position: Third base

Stats: 0 for 2

Notes: Sauve's two trips to the plate resulted in a strikeout looking and a hard grounder to third. In the field, the CV rising senior recorded a pair of outs in the second inning and totaled three put outs in his five innings.

Troy Chamberlin

Position: Catcher

Stats: 0 for 1

Notes: Chamberlin took one swing Friday and grounded out to short. The Millersville pledge also backstopped the first three innings.