The 10th installment of the Big 26 Baseball Classic runs Friday through Sunday at FNB Field in Harrisburg, and six Sentinel-area players will be part of the action.

The Big 26 Classic is a three-game series between Team Pennsylvania and Team Maryland and includes a pro-style workout where players compete in front of college scouts and coaches. Big 26 also includes a buddy program that pairs each player with a child, teen or young adult (ages 5-21) with special needs.

Team PA leads the series 6-3 and has won each year since 2019, minus a COVID-canceled event in 2020. Game 1 of the 2023 Classic is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Friday with Game 2 set for 4:35 p.m. Saturday and the finale at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

The six local athletes representing the Keystone State are Boiling Springs’ Matt McNair, Cedar Cliff’s Sam Grube and Cayden Bender, Cumberland Valley’s Colin Basehore and Alex Sauve, and Shippensburg’s Troy Chamberlin.

Below is a look at the local players.

Matt McNair

Projected position: Outfield

Notes: McNair was a catalyst to Boiling Springs’ revival this spring, guiding the Bubblers to 14 wins after the team posted three in 2022. Batting in the leadoff spot, the Bubbletown rising senior hit .425 with six doubles, three home runs, two triples and 19 RBIs. He also scored 23 runs and stole eight bases.

Sam Grube

Projected position: Infield

Notes: Grube was a threat at the top of the Colts’ batting order with a .333 average in Cedar Cliff’s run to District 3 Class 6A gold and the PIAA semifinals. Grube connected for eight doubles and 31 hits this spring while plating 15 runs and scoring 12.

Cayden Bender

Projected position: First base

Notes: With Grube setting the table as leadoff man, Bender often supplied the big hit from the cleanup spot. The Cedar Cliff rising senior paced the Colts in batting average (.348) and RBIs (23), and tied for team-highs in doubles (eight), triples (three) and home runs (two). While he won’t pitch for Team PA, Bender spun 11 2/3 scoreless innings for head coach Justin Secrest, scattering six hits and striking out 16.

Colin Basehore

Projected position: Outfield

Notes: Basehore batted .306 in his first varsity season and helped steer CV to a District 6A quarterfinal appearance. The rising senior burst for 15 hits, plated 12 runs and came around for seven.

Alex Sauve

Projected position: Infield

Notes: Sauve’s junior season was hampered by injury. Despite the setback, CV’s third baseman cracked six hits across 19 at-bats, including a double. He also drove in a run and scored a pair.

Troy Chamberlin

Projected position: Catcher

Notes: Chamberlin will dig back in behind the plate at FNB Field as one of two returning players on the Team PA roster. The Greyhound rising senior, who recently pledged to Millersville, exploded for a .377 average this spring and popped for 29 hits, 20 runs and 19 RBIs. He was also head coach Brian Etter’s second arm in the starting rotation, pitching to a 3-4 record and a 4.61 earned-run average.

