Team Pennsylvania clinched the Big 26 series over Maryland Saturday with a 7-2 Game 2 win
Christian Eby
There will be some familiar faces and some local newcomers in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic.
The 2023 Team Pennsylvania roster was announced Wednesday morning and six Sentinel-area athletes made the team.
Shippensburg junior Troy Chamberlin is a returning alumnus after competing in last year’s event. Local players making their first appearance include Boiling Springs junior Matthew McNair, Cedar Cliff juniors Cayden Bender and Sam Grube, and Cumberland Valley juniors Colin Basehore and Alex Sauve.
The Big 26 Classic is a three-day scouted series between Team Pennsylvania and Team Maryland and includes a pro-style workout where players compete in front of college scouts and coaches. Big 26 also includes a buddy program which pairs each player with a child, teen or young adult (ages 5-21) with special needs.
Team PA won two of three games last year by scores of 7-6 and 7-2 before dropping a 7-6 decision in Game 3. The Keystoners improved their Big 26 record to 6-3.
The 2023 Big 26 showcase is scheduled from July 20-23 at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Photos: Day 2 of the Big 26 Classic Baseball game
Pennsylvania's Julian Abreu, right, makes the catch from Nick Moyer, front, in time to get the out on a run down at second base against Maryland's Leo Foust during the fifth inning of the Big 26 Baseball Classic on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at FNB Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's Paddy Hernjak, center, prepares to take the field at the start of the Big 26 Baseball Classic was held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at FNB Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's Thomas Davenport pops up after sliding into second base in front of Maryland's Jake Butler during the first inning of the Big 26 Baseball Classic Saturday at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania team members sign a congratulations card for their fans during the Big 26 Baseball Classic Saturday, July 16, 2022, at FNB Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's Kannon Zdimal, left, steals second base in front of Maryland's Jake Butler during the second inning of the Big 26 Baseball Classic on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at FNB Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's Braden Mosby watches the field from the dugout during the Big 26 Baseball Classic on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at FNB Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's Brian Korchok survives the pickoff from Maryland's Ryan Niedzialkowski during the second inning of the Big 26 Baseball Classic on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at FNB Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Maryland's Ethan Ruiz, left, makes a safe slide into second base ahead of the catch from Pennsylvania's Jack Picozzi during the first inning of the Big 26 Baseball Classic on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at FNB Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's Avery Schwartz fires in a strike during the third inning of the Big 26 Baseball Classic against Maryland on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at FNB Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's Sam Mulligan makes it safely to first base ahead of the catch from Maryland's Ryan Niedzialkowski during the fourth inning of the Big 26 Baseball Classic on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at FNB Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's Deven Sheerin fires in a strike during the fourth inning of the Big 26 Baseball Classic against Maryland on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at FNB Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's Shawn Karpaitis, right, and Nick Moyer collide as they both go for a high pop fly to the infield during the fourth inning of the Big 26 Baseball Classic against Maryland on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at FNB Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania gathers for a huddle before the start of Day two of the Big 26 Baseball Classic was held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at FNB Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania gathers for a huddle before the start of Day two of the Big 26 Baseball Classic was held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at FNB Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania cheers for their teamates from the dugout on Day two of the Big 26 Baseball Classic Saturday, July 16, 2022, at FNB Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania team members sign a congratulations card for one of their fans during the Big 26 Baseball Classic Saturday, July 16, 2022, at FNB Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania team members enjoy a conversation between innings during the Big 26 Baseball Classic on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at FNB Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's bench watch their teammates on Day two of the Big 26 Baseball Classic Saturday, July 16, 2022, at FNB Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania closes out the fourth inning on Day two of the Big 26 Baseball Classic against Maryland Saturday, July 16, 2022, at FNB Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's Trey Porter warms up before the fourth inning on Day two of the Big 26 Baseball Classic against Maryland Saturday, July 16, 2022, at FNB Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel
cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports
