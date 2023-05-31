Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

There will be some familiar faces and some local newcomers in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic.

The 2023 Team Pennsylvania roster was announced Wednesday morning and six Sentinel-area athletes made the team.

Shippensburg junior Troy Chamberlin is a returning alumnus after competing in last year’s event. Local players making their first appearance include Boiling Springs junior Matthew McNair, Cedar Cliff juniors Cayden Bender and Sam Grube, and Cumberland Valley juniors Colin Basehore and Alex Sauve.

The Big 26 Classic is a three-day scouted series between Team Pennsylvania and Team Maryland and includes a pro-style workout where players compete in front of college scouts and coaches. Big 26 also includes a buddy program which pairs each player with a child, teen or young adult (ages 5-21) with special needs.

Team PA won two of three games last year by scores of 7-6 and 7-2 before dropping a 7-6 decision in Game 3. The Keystoners improved their Big 26 record to 6-3.

The 2023 Big 26 showcase is scheduled from July 20-23 at FNB Field in Harrisburg.

Photos: Day 2 of the Big 26 Classic Baseball game