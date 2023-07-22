HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania and Maryland reversed roles in Game 2 of the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic Saturday at FNB Field.

After Maryland raced to 10 runs in the first five innings of Game 1 Friday, the Keystone State upped the visitors' effort with 11 in six innings Saturday to highlight an 11-7 win and even the series at a game apiece.

Six players drove in runs for Pennsylvania. Bryce Detwiler, who was tabbed Pennsylvania's Game 2 MVP, paced the Keystone club with three RBIs while Ethan Ford added two. Locally, Boiling Springs' Matt McNair, Cedar Cliff's Cayden Bender and Cumberland Valley's Colin Basehore each plated a run.

"It was really important (to get that early lead)," Bender said. "It gave us more confidence. We came out here hitting the ball and throwing strikes."

Pennsylvania carried a 10-0 lead through four Saturday until Maryland scratched back with seven runs across innings 5-7. Thomas Mezzullo led the visitors' resurgence with a pair of RBIs. Garrett Worth, William Sherwood and Theo Loughlin plated a run each in the late frenzy.

"Yesterday, we had a rough game and it kind of hyped us up for the next one," Bender said. "So we came back, got a big win, and (it) sets us up for Game 3."

Below is a look at how local players fared in Game 2. The series finale is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Pennsylvania leads the all-time series 6-3.

Matt McNair

Position: Left fielder

Stats: 0 for 3, 1 RBI

Notes: McNair grounded out three times Saturday but aided Pennsylvania's cause with an RBI in the eight-run third inning. He was also hit by a pitch and roamed left field for the first five innings.

Sam Grube

Position: Shortstop

Stats: 0 for 1, 2 BB, 1 R

Notes: While Grube reached base twice on a pair of walks, his offering largely came from the field where he flashed the leather for five assists and made a diving stop to the left of second base. His first at-bat Saturday resulted in a fly out to right. He also scored a run.

Cayden Bender

Position: First base

Stats: 1 for 2, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB

Notes: Bender contributed to the Keystone State's third-inning eruption, ripping a one-run single back up the middle. The Cedar Cliff rising senior then battled back from an 0-2 count in the fourth inning and worked his fourth walk of the series.

Colin Basehore

Position: Left fielder

Stats: 0 for 2, 1 RBI

Notes: Basehore drove in Pennsylvania's only run in the sixth inning, an RBI ground out to third. He contended in his second at-bat where he flied out to center after seeing 10 pitches.

Alex Sauve

Position: Third base

Stats: 1 for 2

Notes: Sauve notched his first hit of the series Saturday when he legged out an infield single in the seventh. He reached on an error at third in his second appearance.

Troy Chamberlin

Position: Catcher

Stats: 0 for 2

Notes: Chamberlin took two swings in the batter's box Saturday. The Shippensburg backstop scorched a line out to center in the fifth inning and struck out looking in the ninth. He also caught innings 4-6.