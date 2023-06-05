As the final cloud of dirt settled and the reddish glow of the sun crept closer to the tree line behind Rickenbach-Shirley Field, the bright red numbers on the Mechanicsburg baseball scoreboard flashed an 8-2 decision before going dark.

The Wildcats had endured a 10-inning setback Monday against Bethel Park in a PIAA Class 5A opener. The score didn’t reflect the heart and sweat the Wildcats poured out.

“I don’t feel like the moment was too big for us tonight,” Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. “I don’t feel for any second that we didn’t belong. We didn’t win, and that hurts. But I don’t feel like we were in the deep end of the pool.”

For nine innings, Mechanicsburg (18-7) held serve against the back-to-back 5A state champions. The Wildcats, facing a 2-0 deficit in the bottom of the seventh, rallied with a Landon Mark two-run single and forced extras. Reese Young, on five-days’ rest, pitched 6 1/3 innings for the ‘Cats, allowing one run on four hits and struck out five.

But two throwing errors to start the top of the 10th inning set the table for a Black Hawk six-run flurry. Bethel’s Ryan Petras plated the first run on a single, a John Chalus walked scored a second, and an Evan Holewinski grand slam to right-center field blew the doors open on the six-run triumph.

The Black Hawks (18-5) advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals opposite District 12 champion Monsignor Bonner, a 7-4 winner over West Chester Rustin earlier Monday, at a site and time to be determined.

“Both teams had a chance to try and get it done before extras, and (Bethel) cashed in there whenever they had chances,” McAllister said. “But I felt like the group we had belonged, especially against a really good program.”

Young fostered some of that belief. Bethel produced a first-inning threat with a Petras’ lead-off single and a stolen base, but Young buried the early opportunity, inducing a double play on a lineout to left.

The Mechanicsburg southpaw retired the next 11 batters he faced and didn’t permit another baserunner until the fifth inning. It wasn’t until the seventh that Bethel drew first blood, as Holewinski tattooed an RBI double into right center, scoring Chalus who reached on a single. Lucas Lybacker posted the second run off reliever Will Hummel, splitting the left-center gap for a triple.

“He’s tremendous. I don’t know what else to say,” McAllister said of Young. “That kid won two games in the (District 3) playoffs. He got two saves in the district playoffs. You’re in a game every night when he’s out there.”

Luke Bencivenga and Cody Fey ignited the Wildcats’ seventh-inning rally, leading off with a single and a walk. Kale Clark laid down a sacrifice bunt, and a dropped throw at first loaded the bases.

Mark ripped his two-run single up the middle to even the score, and with one away, Zach Lochary lined a single past second base. Courtesy runner Dillon Yinger was waved home on Lochary’s knock, but the throw in from center was on target, and Chalus slapped the tag on the game-winning run.

Mechanicsburg also threatened in the eighth when Shawn Karpaitis popped for a lead-off single. Eli Pratt’s sacrifice advanced the runner to second, but a strikeout looking and a line out to first erased the danger.

Bethel starting pitcher Evan LeJeune worked 4 1/3 shutout innings, scattering two hits and two walks while fanning two. The Wildcats drew the two runs off reliever Ryan Walsh, and Sebastian Schein spun three frames.

“I’m incredibly proud of the effort and the season we put in,” McAllister said. “But it felt like we had it won there in the bottom of the seventh.”

The 2023 Mechanicsburg team was the second group to capture a district title and was the fourth in program history to reach the PIAA tournament.

“They earned everything they got,” McAllister said. “Those kids put in a ton of work in the offseason. We’ve talked about this the last couple of weeks, sometimes kids aren’t willing to put in all that work with no guarantee that it’s going to work out for them. And they put all that work in, and it worked out for them.

“They definitely left their mark on our program.”

