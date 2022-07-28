Beck's Way: Fresh off trade to Royals, Cumberland Valley alumnus pitching for others in third minor league season

With his finger, Beck Way scribes “for you” on the outskirt of the pitcher’s mound prior to every start.

“It’s between me and my fiancé,” Way said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, you don’t have to pitch for yourself, you can pitch for her.’ And that helps me realize that this is not about me, that kind of ordeal.”

The writing in the dirt is a reminder to Way of all the people he’s pitching for, especially his fiancé. It’s also a mechanism to steel his nerves and maintain his composure while, at the same time, loosening up every time he takes the bump.

Way is in his third minor league baseball season, having started the year with the Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Wednesday night, Way was traded to the Kansas City Royals in a three-for-one deal for Andrew Benintendi.

And while the 2017 Cumberland Valley graduate works through the minor-league system, every day in professional baseball is a new learning experience.

Way’s professional career began with a fourth-round selection in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft. The Yankees selected the hard throwing right-hander out of Northwest Florida State Junior College one year after he transferred from Belmont Abbey. Way had since maneuvered through the New York system, making stops with the Tampa Tarpons — the Yankees’ Single-A affiliate — before a promotion to Hudson Valley

In his time with Hudson Valley, the Renegades played a manageable three hour, 30-minute drive away from Cumberland County, in Dutchess County, New York, allowing family to visit and attend games. Hudson Valley is part of the South Atlantic League, which sends Way to series in Aberdeen, Maryland, Wilmington, Delaware, and Lakewood, New Jersey.

“Upstate New York isn’t much different than my hometown,” Way said, “a very woodsy, small-town feel, the people, and I’d say it’s about the same. But I’m happy I get to see my family moving up the ranks here.”

Regardless of level, Way feels at home on the rubber. His time at Cumberland Valley didn’t consist of much pitching — he typically roamed the outfield — but he’s evolved into one of the Yankees’ top developing arms. Way was ranked as the club’s No. 21 prospect prior to Wednesday's trade, according to MLB.com.

His pitching repertoire includes a four-seam fastball, a slider, a changeup and a cutter, he said. Way has refined each pitch while his pro career progressed, with the fastball serving as the headliner of the mix.

“My assets are I’m able to throw four or five pitches for strikes,” Way said, “and I’m able to locate them, and with two strikes, my slider’s pretty good out of the zone. So my assets, being a starting pitcher, I’m able to get through the lineup three or four times because I have a lot of pitches I can show them.”

The litany of pitches has translated to a career 3.85 ERA, including 3.73 clip across 15 starts this season, 163 strikeouts through 135 2/3 innings of work, 1.18 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP) and a career 9-8 record.

Way’s 2022 campaign includes a banner June where he wielded a 0.86 ERA across four outings, permitting just three runs (two earned). In a start Saturday at Wilmington, he spun six spotless innings, allowing zero hits for the second time in his career while striking out four Blue Rocks in a 3-0 Renegades victory.

“For me,” Way said, “it’s all about the mental side of the game, all of it, and just telling myself, ‘Keep attacking and keep the aggression,’ like relentless aggression. …And that’s kind of my mantra out there.

“I think my routine, too, is just finding a neutral mindset and going out there and just competing and just really trusting every pitch.”

Way carries his mental fortitude behind the scenes as well. As of last season, Minor League Baseball transitioned to six-game-a-week schedules, cutting down on recovery and relaxation time. The sped-up schedule is taxing but has amplified Way’s training regimen, a growth he cited from his time on the high school diamond.

At CV, Way stood about 6 feet and weighed about 150 pounds, he said. The former fourth-round selection has since put on considerable muscle and has adapted to throwing 100 pitches — excluding bullpen work between starts — on a weekly basis.

Development of teammates is an added motivator.

“I like seeing people do good around me,” Way said, “and I like seeing the growth of that. So, I’d say that my favorite part has just been seeing the growth all around me, seeing players I played with in Low-A last year, have already made the big leagues this year. … It’s been cool.”

The final cog in Way’s ascension traces back to his CV baseball roots, he said, where he forged his love for the game and hopes to have laid the blueprint for current and upcoming Eagles. Since his time at Cumberland Valley, Way has absorbed an array of outlooks on baseball and life in general in his still-budding professional career.

“It’s a job at the end of the day,” Way said. “It’s your career. And if you’re not having fun, you’re not gonna like your career or your job, and that’s something I’ve been able to really hold through Cumberland Valley and three years in the minors. I just always have fun.”

It’s part of the reminder etched in the message Way traces on the pitcher’s mound prior to every start.