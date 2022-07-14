Baseball: 6 local players geared up for Big 26 Classic

Fifty-two of the top rising senior and junior baseball players from Pennsylvania and Maryland are set to descend upon Harrisburg Senators FNB Field Friday through Sunday for the ninth edition of the Big 26 Baseball Classic.

The Big 26 Classic is a three-game series between the bordering states. This year’s action starts with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch Friday followed by 4:35 p.m. and 1:05 p.m. starts Saturday and Sunday. Pennsylvania leads the series 5-3.

Among the 26 players representing the Keystone State, six Sentinel-area products make up part of the host’s roster, including recent All-Sentinel First Team honorees Carlisle infielder Thomas Davenport, Camp Hill utility man Luke Parise and Shippensburg dual threat Tucker Chamberlin. Cumberland Valley outfielder Paddy Hernjak, Mechanicsburg catcher Shawn Karpaitis and Shippensburg catcher Troy Chamberlin — Tucker’s brother — complete the local field. Parise and Tucker Chamberlin will both see time on the mound and in the field in the weekend series.

Ahead of Game 1 Friday, here’s a look at each local player:

Thomas Davenport

Projected position: 2B

Notes: Davenport was the headliner for the Thundering Herd this spring, leaving his imprint both in the batter’s box and on the pitcher's mound. With the bat in hand, the Carlisle rising senior slashed .469 this season with nine doubles, one home run and 26 RBIs. From the mound, he complemented the offensive production with a 3-3 record, a 3.42 earned-run average and 30 strikeouts. Davenport helped steer the Herd back to the District 3 postseason for the second straight year.

Luke Parise

Projected position: P/C

Notes: Arguably one of the most versatile players in the region, Parise enters the Big 26 event off a banner junior season. The Lions’ pitcher-catcher combo pitched to a 5-1 record and 1.32 ERA this spring, paired with an astounding 91 strikeouts in 53 innings of work. Parise was no slouch at the plate, either, batting .409 with six doubles, four round-trippers and 19 RBIs. With Parise’s help, Camp Hill marched to Mid-Penn and District 3 Class 2A silver-medal honors.

Paddy Hernjak

Projected position: LF

Notes: Hernjak is unlike the rest of the local band. Rather than spinning shutouts or cranking out hit after hit, the Cumberland Valley rising senior is of the few defensive specialists in the Mid-Penn. Hernjak batted cleanup for the Eagles in the second half of the season but roamed center field at an elite level, where he frequently saved runs, including a late-inning wall-scaling grab in the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals against West Chester Henderson. Hernjak was a key piece in CV’s sprint to the state semifinals and a bronze-medal finish in districts.

Shawn Karpaitis

Projected position: C

Notes: Karpaitis, who’s natural position is behind the plate, served as Mechanicsburg’s starting left fielder this season with Max Cavada and Eli Pratt splitting backstop duties. The Wildcat rising senior grew comfortable in his outfield position but made the greatest impact when he dug into the batter’s box. Karpaitis batted .329 this spring with four triples, four doubles, one home run and 18 RBIs and helped guide the ‘Cats to Mid-Penn gold and a berth in the District 3 postseason.

Tucker Chamberlin

Projected position: P/SS

Notes: Tucker quickly became the cornerstone of the Greyhound outfit this spring, exhibiting dominance both offensively and defensively. The recent Millersville University commit shined brightest on the bump where he wielded a 5-1 record, a 1.05 ERA and fanned 76 batters across 43 innings of work. At the dish, where he hit leadoff for Shippensburg, Tucker batted .339 with four doubles and one triple and scored 17 runs.

Troy Chamberlin

Projected position: C

Notes: The lone rising junior of the local group, and one of two on Team Pennsylvania, Troy’s prep career is in its budding stages. Across 18 games this spring, the Greyhound backstop batted .229 with two doubles, one triple and drove in five RBIs. He, along with brother Tucker, helped Shippensburg forge a 12-8 record this year.