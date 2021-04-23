'All for Rob': Red Land baseball surprised 'Coach Rob' Gildea with blue gloves in support of his fight against ALS

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Benny Montgomery remembers Gildea from travel baseball before the senior standout even moved into West Shore School District.

“He was always one of the dads that were always there for us,” Montgomery said. “He did not miss one of Ethan’s games ever. He was always there. He was always the first person to volunteer for something. I remember he’d give me rides to games. I’d stay over at their house since I was far away for stuff.”

Montgomery said he wanted to do something special for Gildea to show him what he means to this community and program. During a Perfect Game event in Oklahoma City in September, the idea came to the University of Virginia commit.

“We all got to customize Rawlings gloves for free,” Montgomery said. “I was like, ‘Wait, could we somehow do something for Rob through this?’ I knew that if I could reach out to some people, we could get it done.”

Montgomery connected with Rawlings through his advisers, and the sporting goods company agreed to cut a 50% discount for the cause. The idea was for the entirety of the Red Land team, both players and coaches, to receive customized blue gloves for the spring season.

They say the more people involved in a secret, the harder it is to keep it that way. This plan was no different.