'All for Rob': Red Land baseball surprised 'Coach Rob' Gildea with blue gloves in support of his fight against ALS

Rob Gildea thought the Red Land baseball boosters meeting in December would be business as usual. As president of the club, Gildea oversees many monthly get-togethers and hosts the proceedings in the dining room at his house.
But this meeting would be different.
About an hour into the schedule, players from the high school team started showing up at his residence. Eventually the whole team arrived, armed with a surprise for the man affectionately known as “Coach Rob.”
It had been 14 months since Gildea, 43, received horrible and unwelcome news.
At first, he thought he might have a shoulder injury. He felt a weakness in his left arm. He struggled to button his shirt while getting dressed in the morning.
Multiple tests by multiple doctors over many months couldn’t pinpoint the diagnosis.
That is until Oct. 21, 2019, only a few months after he had witnessed the Patriots win the PIAA Class 5A championship. Gildea, accompanied by his wife, Cathleen, underwent a nerve study. It revealed he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.
“I kind of already had a feeling,” Gildea said of his reaction. “It was a year-and-a-half process. Finally on Oct. 21 out in the [Veterans Affairs Hospital] in Philadelphia, the neurosurgeon ran another nerve study. He came back and sat down with my wife and I and gave us the diagnosis. That was all I heard, ‘You have ALS.’ He talked to us for a little while longer, but I had no idea what he said. Cathleen and I drove home from Philly, and I dropped her off at home and I went right to basketball practice. We had open gyms going on. I couldn’t sit around and dwell on it.”
Furious sixth-inning rally clinches Red Land PIAA Class 5A title, second state championship in history
There is no cure for ALS, which inhibits the brain’s ability to control muscle movement. Over time, someone diagnosed with ALS will increasingly lose motor function. The ALS Association says the average life expectancy after diagnosis is 2-5 years.
Despite the prognosis, Gildea continued to help coach basketball this past winter. He has taken a break from coaching baseball to watch stepson Ethan Phillips play out his senior season for the one-loss Patriots, who again look like a championship contender in District 3.
“It’s special,” Gildea said. “It’s definitely more special to me because when I got diagnosed I was really looking to forward to the 2020 season and [the National High School Invitational in Cary, North Carolina]. I was really looking forward to defending our [PIAA] championship. We really had a special team last year. When they got all taken away with COVID, I was really worried I might not see the next season. This is extra special for me. I’m really enjoying it.”
However, Gildea doesn’t stray too far from the diamond as he announces and deejays home games.
He is a pillar of the community and a supporter of all things Red Land. He has been a longtime baseball and basketball coach at all levels, including but not limited to Phillips’ teams. One of the many home run hitters on the 2015 team that won the United States Little League World Series Championship, Phillips will continue his baseball career at Penn College of Technology next fall.
Benny Montgomery remembers Gildea from travel baseball before the senior standout even moved into West Shore School District.
“He was always one of the dads that were always there for us,” Montgomery said. “He did not miss one of Ethan’s games ever. He was always there. He was always the first person to volunteer for something. I remember he’d give me rides to games. I’d stay over at their house since I was far away for stuff.”
Montgomery said he wanted to do something special for Gildea to show him what he means to this community and program. During a Perfect Game event in Oklahoma City in September, the idea came to the University of Virginia commit.
“We all got to customize Rawlings gloves for free,” Montgomery said. “I was like, ‘Wait, could we somehow do something for Rob through this?’ I knew that if I could reach out to some people, we could get it done.”
Montgomery connected with Rawlings through his advisers, and the sporting goods company agreed to cut a 50% discount for the cause. The idea was for the entirety of the Red Land team, both players and coaches, to receive customized blue gloves for the spring season.
They say the more people involved in a secret, the harder it is to keep it that way. This plan was no different.
Red Land head coach Nate Ebbert almost let it slip a couple of times before the big reveal. And because the money for the gloves came from the booster club, they had to do some creative paperwork to make sure Gildea, as the president, didn’t catch on.
“We just worked with the treasurer,” Ebbert said. “We fudged the money.”
That’s why on that December evening a week before Christmas, the whole squad arrived at Gildea’s house unannounced.
“It was a huge surprise. We all got together, and boys started showing up,” Gildea said. “I was completely shocked. I had no idea.”
They called him into his kitchen, and Montgomery did the talking. They presented him with his own customized glove and showed him all of theirs featuring embroidery like “We love Rob” and “All for Rob.”
This year, we all wear blue for Coach Rob💙 #fightALS @RLHSBaseball— Benny Montgomery (@benny_mont) December 18, 2020
Huge thank you to @RawlingsSports! pic.twitter.com/TDzCIpxTOZ
“Rob is one of those people that I feel does so much for the community,” Montgomery said. “If you can do something for him, you do because I know he would do the same for me.”
Red Land is doing more in support of “Coach Rob.” On May 15, Team Red Land, consisting of the boys basketball and baseball teams, will participate in a virtual ALS walk starting at Patriot Pizza, where they’ll walk to Fishing Creek and then to the high school. Gildea will meet them at the school, where everyone will finish the walk to home plate on the baseball field.
And, just like Gildea did when he heard the news, they’ll head right back to work, the baseball team hopping on the bus right after the walk for a doubleheader against Altoona.
“I’m taking every day as it comes,” Gildea said. “I’m making the best of my situation. I don’t have a choice other than to play the hand that’s dealt to me. I’m trying to stay active and stay involved. I’m still coaching basketball. I’m not sitting around waiting. I’m trying to do as much as I can. My wife and I have a couple of trips planned this year. Just trying to enjoy as much as I can.”